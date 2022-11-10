We will get our Blue Flag status back, says eThekwini Municipality

After the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA) and Blue Flag South Africa released the 2022/23 list of beaches that managed to obtain the coveted Blue Flag status and recognition, the eThekwini Municipality has vowed that it will get its Blue Flag status back. None of the municipality’s beaches made it onto the list this time around for the 2022/23 period.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Western Cape has 33 beaches that have received Blue Flag status, the Eastern Cape has nine, while KwaZulu-Natal also managed to get nine beaches recognised. Ray Nkonyeni Municipality in KZN managed to get six of its beaches awarded while KwaDukuza Municipality came onto the list with three of its beaches being newly recognised. Blue Flag status beaches are a major draw card for tourists as its one of the world’s most recognised voluntary eco-labels awarded to beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators. In order for beaches to qualify for this award, they must meet and maintain a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria.

According to eThekwini Municipality Spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, the eThekwini Municipality is ready for the festive season and all the municipalities beaches will be opened by 1st December as the levels of E.Coli bacteria have dropped to “acceptable standards”. “The comparison of our city with others in this regard is very unfair taking into account that we were hit by two consecutive floods. Our sanitation infrastructure is being fixed and we will definitely get our Blue Flag status back,” said Mayisela. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.