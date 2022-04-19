KZN floods: Sharks Board enters the fray to help with Isipingo beach clean-up

The floods in KZN has left a swathe of destruction, killed more than 400 people and leaving hundreds homeless, knocked out power and water services, and disrupted port operations in Durban. One of the worst affected areas was Isipingo Beach where people had to be evacuated by boats from their water logged and submerged homes. Many individuals and NGOs have been assisting those affected. Now the KZN Sharks Board has also chipped in.

“The KZN Sharks Board in partnership with various stakeholders which include but is not limited to our mother body EDTEA, Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN), WESSA, DSW, ISPHEPHO Enviro Ambassadors to mention a few, have taken an initiative to conduct a major beach clean -up campaign scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 at Dakota beach Isipingo,” the entity said. “As stated, the residents of the province have lost homes, businesses, and sadly family members; according to a report, a KZN official responsible for economic development, tourism, and environmental affairs, Ravi Pillay, said that there are just over 400 deaths, and 40 to 50 people were unaccounted for due to these floods.” It is for this reason that the Board decided to assist in cleaning up Dakota beach which plays a major part in the beach tourism of the province.

In addition, the Board has been set-up as a centre where donations can be delivered or dropped off at its headquarters in Umhlanga at 1 A, Herrwood Drive. “Everyone is invited to, whether you own a business or just feel like you can give back to the community who has experienced such great loss. Donations can include; essential goods such as unperishable foods, blankets, sanitary items, baby food, and clothing etc,” the Sharks Board said. The Board said together with various NGO’s, NPO’s, Church groups and the EDTEA, it would ensure that all donations are delivered to the affected communities and flood victims in need of assistance.

