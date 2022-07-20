Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! Places to visit to see snow in SA this winter

Although some of us are waiting for the hot summer days, others are enjoying the crispy winter days. South Africa’s winter is usually between June and August and, let’s face it, it has been a chilly winter so far.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to a statement in ‘Does it snow in’, it snows in various regions of South Africa including Pretoria, the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape. Underberg Snowfalls in the Underberg can occur anywhere from May through to October. The highest recorded snowfall in the area and, therefore, possibly the best time to go in search of snow is August.

Situated a mere 40km from Underberg, the Sani Pass is a great snow spot to explore, with the first winter snowfall having fallen there in late May this year. Be advised, though, that you need a 4x4 vehicle to drive up the pass. Golden Gate The winter months in Golden Gate are very cold and temperatures can plummet to between -9 and -15°C. Snow is no stranger to this area.

Story continues below Advertisement

Midlands The KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Picture: Supplied Winter in the Natal Midlands is cool and dry, with occasional snow and frost and average temperatures of 6°C. August 2021 saw the KZN Midlands transformed into a white-blanketed wonderland along with other large parts of South Africa previously untouched by it. In addition, there is the Midlands Saddle and Trout resort, which also gets its fair share of snow when conditions allow. Matroosberg Mountain

Story continues below Advertisement

The Matroosberg is a two-hour drive from Cape Town, and is one the most popular routes in the Western Cape. This is a must-visit if you want to see snow. It is also the second highest peak in the province. Guests who are into ice climbing are given the opportunity to do so. Snowboarding is also on the cards, if you have your own snowboard at hand, and there are amazing slopes to take advantage of. Sutherland

Story continues below Advertisement