‘The Greatest Shoal on Earth:’ KZN South Coast awaits arrival of highly anticipated Sardine Run

The Sardine Run is an annual phenomenon that brings millions of these silverfish close to shore, with visitors to the Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom afforded front-row seats to this world-class action. “The past two years have brought some spectacular Sardine Run action to the KZN South Coast and we’re anticipating another bumper year,” said CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism, Phelisa Mangcu.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Lockdown restrictions meant that many weren’t able to experience the action which is why we’re really encouraging tourists to make the most of this opportunity. Our tourism operators are able to facilitate Sardine Run viewings from land, sea or skies, with ample fishing and diving opportunities also on offer.” The Sardine Run, believed to be the planet’s biggest biomass migration, is accompanied by flocks of seabirds – cormorants, gulls and terns – diving into the waters; while dolphins, game fish and even whales feast on the salty fish. Sharks – copper, dusky, blacktip and spinner – also join in the feast, making this one of the best marine viewing opportunities.

Potential sardine activity has been noted along the waters of the Wild Coast. In a statement issued by the Sharks Board, the acting head, Greg Thompson, said they’d taken a flight out on Wednesday morning to monitor the activity. He said while large weekend swells had impacted the water visibility, they did witness some ocean activity. “There were good numbers of common dolphin, with terns feeding on the clean water line offshore, between Grosvenor and Mbotyi in the Eastern Cape. The gannet and dolphin activity then increased again in the Coffee Bay to the Wavecrest area and once again off the Kei River mouth.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The next monitoring flight is scheduled for Tuesday, in the hope of spotting signs of Sardine Run activity. Dr Ryan Daly of the Oceanographic Research Institute in Durban, and the South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity, said temperature is the main factor determining the movement up the coast. “It has been an unusual couple of years in that they’ve been very wet. But 2020 and 2021 were relatively good Sardine Runs, both of which were similarly wet being La Niña years. It’s holding the same pattern, so I think we’re going to get another good one.” To give visitors a comprehensive KZN South Coast Sardine Run experience, USCT has put together the incredible 3-day Sardine Run Tour Package.

Story continues below Advertisement