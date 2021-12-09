5 reasons you should visit Kruger National Park

Loved by local and international travellers Kruger National Park is on the bucket list of local and international travellers, whether they visit for a self game drive or a stay at a luxury lodge. Known as Africa’s largest game reserve, here you will find the Big 5, including the lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants and buffaloes, as well as diverse bird species like vultures and eagles.

The most popular selfie spot in the country Need an Instaworthy selfie? Well, Kruger National Park offers plenty of photograph options. This year, car comparison site EnjoyTravel published The 25 Most Popular Selfie Spots in the World, and Kruger made the top 10. The popular safari attraction in Africa amassed 96 734 291 hashtags. "The Kruger National Park is one of Africa’s largest game reserves," EnjoyTravel stated on its site.

"As you can imagine, safari holidays here are very popular, and so too is taking selfies. One of the best places in Kruger National Park to get a selfie with sleeping lions in the background is Kruger Tablets. For an elephant selfie, head to the N'watindlopfu River crossing," it recommended. It is TikTok famous The Kruger National Park is now a haven for young, vibrant tourists. It is also cementing a name for itself on TikTok, now recognised as the 9th most popular national park in the world, according to research done by ParkSleepFly. The team analysed the view counts on TikTok of national park hashtags to reveal the most popular national parks on the app. Kruger's hashtag received 98 700 000 views.

You can sleep in a train on a bridge Sleep in a train on a bridge at Kruger Shalati. Located at Skukuza in the Kruger National Park, the luxury hotel is set inside a restored and re-imagined train stationed on the Selati Bridge. The hotel, which opened in December 2020, includes train-based rooms, lounge and dining areas and a pool dangling from the bridge with views of the Sabie River. Enjoy movies in the wild with South Africa’s first commercial 360-degree cinema