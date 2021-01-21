5 things to do in Kruger National Park if you don't fancy game drives

When people think about the Kruger National Park, the first thing that pops into their mind is safaris and luxury lodges. However, the famed South African attraction has also introduced other activities to keep visitors occupied, especially for those who don't fancy a game drive. Here are 5 things to do in Kruger National Park: Guided walks If you are tired of doing your animal spotting from your vehicle, perhaps go on a guided walk instead.

Many camps in the park offer morning and afternoon walks to guests keen to explore the surrounding areas by foot.

Experienced guides can give insight into the plants in the area and common animals 0found nearby. These walks are usually a few hours long and take place at a leisurely pace.

Have a five-star meal

If you want to visit for a day, Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge launched the 3638 Restaurant at Kruger Station last year to satisfy foodie craving.

Diners can expect dishes such as crispy homemade samosas with venison bobotie and mango chutney as one of the fillings, succulent burgers, handcrafted pizzas, butter chicken bunny chow, duck ragu with pappardelle pasta, and a game Shisa Nyama sharing platter.

There is also a wide selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes on the menu.

World-class cocktails

No one ever says “I’m off to Kruger for a cocktail”, but then again, until recently there wasn’t a stunning spot to get world-class cocktails in the heart of the famous national park.

Check out Kruger Station precinct where you will find the Round in 9 Bar. Here, travellers can grab a refreshing cocktail or drink between game drives.

This fully-serviced bar that’s the perfect place to unwind while enjoying a relaxed atmosphere and casual dining. Keep in mind the current Covid-19 regulations and alcohol ban when visiting.

Play a round of golf

Head to Skukuza Golf Course, situated on the outskirts of Skukuza Rest Camp. The course does not have a fence, so be prepared to have a hippo, impala, warthog or another unusual golfer disturb your round. Booking is essential.

Mountain biking

Another unique way to explore certain areas of the Kruger Park is on a mountain bike. Olifants Camp offers it as an activity.

Guests and bikes are driven to the start of the trail, and everyone is provided with backpacks, water bottles, bicycle helmets, snacks and juice.

Bikes are available to use, but you are also welcome to take your bicycle along. Booking ahead of time is encouraged as only six participants are allowed per trail.