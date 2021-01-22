Kruger National Park on high alert as tropical storm Eloise hits Mozambique

SANParks announced on Friday that it was on high alert as tropical storm Eloise hits Mozambique.

According to reports from the South African Weather Services, various parts of the Kruger National Park (KNP) particularly in the far north, will be affected by major rainfall and strong winds this weekend, specifically on Sunday, January 24, 2021, due to the Tropical Storm Eloise.

"Disaster teams in the park and external roleplayers are on high alert and monitoring its path as it approaches landfall, SANParks said in a statement.

Managing Executive at the KNP, Gareth Coleman, said their scientists, in conjunction with the South African Weather Services, are closely monitoring developments and will advise on whether people need to evacuate camps in the affected areas or not.

"As a precautionary measure, we have already closed all gravel roads and some facilities in the Pafuri area after heavy rains which fell in the evening of January 20, 2021.