Kruger National Park ranks 9th in global popularity on TikTok

South Africa’s Kruger National Park has another reason to be celebrated. It has ranked ninth out of 51 parks globally on TikTok. The research released by travel experts ParkSleepFly shows that the popular tourist destination racked up 98 700 000 views on the social media platform.

Leading the global list is Yellowstone National Park, USA with 630 300 000 views, Denali National Park, Alaska with 291 500 000 views and Yosemite National Park, California with 279 800 000 views in first, second and third place respectively. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona; Göreme National Park, Turkey; Joshua Tree National Park, California; Glacier National Park, Montana; Lake District National Park, UK and Redwood National Park in Orick, California also made the top 10 on the list of popular parks. Kruger National Park ranked 9th out of 51 National Parks worldwide. Picture: Supplied. 5 reasons you should visit Kruger National Park

1. Known as Africa’s largest game reserve, visitors will find the Big 5, including the lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants and buffaloes, as well as diverse bird species like vultures and eagles and mountains, bush plains and tropical forests. 2. Kruger National Park is a year-round destination. Game viewing is generally easiest during the dry winter months, when foliage thins out and wildlife congregates at waterholes. However, the wet summer season is best for birding (migrant birds flock), and is also when the bushveld is alive with newborn animals. 3. It is the most popular selfie spot in the country, and took a spot in the top 10 of the “Top 25 Popular Selfie Spots in the World”, by EnjoyTravel. The popular safari attraction amassed 96 734 291 hashtags.