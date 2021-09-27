Kruger Park incident: SANParks confirms motorist charged after cheetah killed during accident

An unnamed female driver has been officially charged in relation to an accident that occurred on Saturday in the Punda Maria camp in the Kruger National Park. SANParks confirmed that the 51-year-old will face charges relating to Section 4 (1)(h) under the National Environmental Management: Protected areas act 57 of 2003 regulations.

According to Jacaranda FM, the woman had been driving recklessly and negligently, resulting on the death of a cheetah at the national park. The latest update from Limpopo police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo is that a case has been opened as investigations continue. “I can confirm that police at Saselamani in the Vhembe district have opened a case of reckless and negligent driving after a 51-year-old woman from Saselamani village drove over a cheetah inside the Kruger National Park next to Punda Maria gate. Police investigations are continuing,” said Mojapelo.

UPDATE on cheetah incident:

A 51 year old female driver involved in an accident at Punda Maria on Saturday, in which a cheetah was killed will face charges relating to Section 4 (1)(h) under the National Environmental Management : Protected areas act 57 of 2003 regulations. /... — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) September 27, 2021 Mojapelo also confirmed that the woman had allegedly been driving over the speed limit, saying: “The charges are reckless and negligent driving because there is speed a limit at Kruger National Park, that the woman might have contravened as well.”