Kruger Shalati Concession slams fake job ads for new hotel
Kruger Shalati Concession said there are fake job offers that have been doing the rounds and asked the public to ignore the message.
In a statement, the company said people should ignore messages offering to submit CV’s on their behalf or offering them jobs at Kruger Shalati - The Train on a Bridge Hotel or at the Kruger Station.
"All vacancies for Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge or Kruger Station will be advertised via the careers section on the official websites for these entities (www.krugershalati.com and www.krugerstation.com ) or via the respective People and Parks channels. If you are unsure about the validity of a job post, we urge you to get in touch with us on [email protected]
"Further to this, please note that Kruger Shalati will never ask for any money in exchange for a job at our properties. If you have been contacted by an individual requesting any form of payment to secure a job we appeal to you to inform us of these incidents on [email protected] - anonymity of such information will be honoured," the statement read.
Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge is moving full steam ahead (pun intended).
The luxury hotel will open in December 2020 and located in the heart of the Kruger National Park, in the ever-popular Skukuza area.
The hotel is being developed by Kruger Shalati Concession, who will see a luxury hotel housed inside a restored and reimagined train stationed on the bridge crossing the Sabie River called the Selati Bridge.
This exciting new hotel includes train-based-rooms, lounge and dining areas and a pool dangling from the bridge that overlooks the Sabie River. It's described by the Robb Report as an ‘Insane New Boutique Hotel’.
Meanwhile, the newly opened, The Kruger Station, which is part of the Kruger Shalati project, has created a bespoke designed and crafted space for travellers and foodies.