LOOK: Experience a night under the stars in these unique treehouses

Imagine a sleep-out under the night sky, with the sound of crickets and eyes engaging with the stars. There is no better spot within this mesmerising ‘place of stars' to marvel at nature and drift to sleep under the Milky Way in safety and privacy. And this is possible how? Why, a treehouse, of course.

Story continues below Advertisement

Here are some of the most luxurious we have in South Africa Tintswalo Safari Lodge The magnificent new treehouse is built under the wide crown of a Weeping Boer Bean tree within the fenced boundary of Tintswalo’s Manor House camp in the Manyeleti Nature Reserve, within the Greater Kruger region.

More on this Cuba expands its ecotourism activities

During the day, it provides guests with a bird’s eye view of the waterhole and its all-day, armchair-safari action, with frequent visits from various wildlife such as elephants, buffalo, zebras and many more who come for a cool drink throughout the day. At sunset, the African bush comes alive with nocturnal creatures, and as the night sky grows darker, the treehouse is magically transformed into a romantic, open-air sleep-out deck for two. Two inviting armchairs create an intimate lounge space for nightcaps and late-night conversations, next to a luxurious king size bed dressed in the finest linen, draped in protective insect netting, and lit by the warm glow of lanterns, with easy access to bathroom facilities and modern conveniences. Vindoux Guest Farm

Story continues below Advertisement

Also known as the honeymoon treehouse, it is situated in Tulbagh, surrounded by a wine and fruit farm and a spa in the hills of the Saronsberg Mountains. This treehouse creates an intimate vibe and hideaway for you and your partner, and of course, breakfast is delivered to your room. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vindoux Guest Farm (@vindoux_guest_farm) The honeymoon treehouse has spectacular views: the watering hole on the farm where you might spot a zebra or springbok drinking from water; a private stoep where you are able to overlook the mountains and orchards.

Story continues below Advertisement

Teniqua Treetop ‘Experience a life between the trees’. Situated in the beautiful greenery scenes of Knsyna, it reminds you of your classic childhood treehouse but on steroids. With handcrafted wood interiors, a wooden deck and a tented bedroom. There are eight of these eco-friendly treehouses hidden between nature, filled with trees that are over a thousand years of age.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TeniquaTreetops (@teniquatreetops) Lion Sands Game Reserve It seems as though treehouses are the new set standard for couples out on their honeymoons. Lion Sands Game Reserve has erected a wooden platform high up in the top of an ancient Jackalberry tree, especially for honeymooners. It is also known as the ‘bush bedroom’.

Enjoy a romantic evening with your loved one, between the wild and under the stars, just you and your partner. The lodge is also 15 minutes’ drive from the lodge. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lion Sands Game Reserve (@lionsandsgamereserve) Pezulu Treehouse, Game Lodge Situated in Limpopo is Thornybush Game Reserve in Hoedspruit. Visitors are able to enjoy not only a magical stay in a treehouse but also game drives to see the Big 5 and over 200 species of birds as the Kruger National Park is only 45 minutes away from the lodge.

The treehouses have raised wooden walkway, a Jacuzzi, a sunken bath or outdoor shower, and, of course, a private balcony. It sounds like the perfect getaway from the norm of city life. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sleepinafrica | Explore Africa (@sleepinafrica) Tsala Treetop Lodge Located in Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape, it is sheltered among leaves of a centuries-old indigenous forest and water features.

There is a glass-walled lounge, restaurant, wine cellar, library, and open decks with views over the treetop canopy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tsala Treetop Lodge (@tsalatreetoplodge) The lodge consists of 10 Tsala Suites sleeping two people and six Tsala Villas sleeping four. Both have fireplaces, outdoor showers, and private decks with infinity pools. An unforgettable experience awaits the lucky few who wish each other a good night under these star-studded skies in the heart of the bush.