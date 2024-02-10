Month of Love: Explore Mpumalanga with your Valentine

With just days to go before Cupid sets about on his annual quest to spread love in the world, there’s still time to book the perfect getaway for you and your love this Valentine’s Day. Here are five places to spend the romantic night that won’t break the bank.

Old Vic Traveller's Inn Choose from a menu of delicious and traditional African meals, this venue borders a nature reserve so you'll be surrounded by bush and wildlife. The Old Vic Traveller's Inn is easily accessible to the Kruger National ark, Swaziland and Mozambique. Priced from R 450 per night Old Vic Traveller's Inn

Amani Boutique Hotel The Amani Boutique Hotel is situated on the border of Lydenburg and offers the discerning guest amazing views of the mountains and valleys as well as the Mpumalanga Park Board dams. It has 15 guest rooms for those wanting to explore the highlands meander. Priced from R500 per night

Picture: Amani Boutique Hotel Doringpoort Lodge Bordering the Kruger National Park, Doringpoort Lodge offers you an eye-full of free-roaming wildlife and majestic views of the Crocodile River.

Priced from R995 per night Picture: Doringpoort Lodge/Rihann van Wyk

Matumi Golf Lodge The Matumi Golf Estate Lodge is surrounded by nature and offers tranquillity, privacy and peace. Priced from R900 per night

Picture: Matumi Golf Lodge Leaves Lodge and Spa A luxury lodge offering modern furnishings with a spar equipped with an outdoor treatment deck and a heated pool that overlooks the nature reserve. Priced from R1,971