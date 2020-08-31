Revealed: Exciting new additions to Kruger National Park

Kruger National Park is a treat for local and international visitors and one of the most visited attractions in South Africa. Despite the acclaim, Kruger National Park is constantly reinventing itself with new attractions for visitors. With people now being able to travel during level 2 lockdown, Kruger is pulling all the stops to ensure that old and new travellers have something to look forward too. Here are some of the new attractions at Kruger National Park: The luxury Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge opens in December Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge is moving full steam ahead (pun intended). The luxury hotel will open in December 2020.

Construction of this luxury hospitality offering continues at its site in the heart of the Kruger National Park, in the ever-popular Skukuza area. The hotel is being developed by Kruger Shalati Concession, who will see a luxury hotel housed inside a restored and reimagined train stationed on the bridge crossing the Sabie River called the Selati Bridge.

This exciting new hotel includes train-based-rooms, lounge and dining areas and a pool dangling from the bridge that overlooks the Sabie River. It's described by the Robb Report as an ‘Insane New Boutique Hotel’.

“It’s extremely exciting for us to be able to get this project off the ground,” said Judiet Barnes, Concession General Manager for Kruger Shalati. “Forget five-star accommodation - this is six-star and perfect for those wanting a luxurious escape to the Kruger Park.”

Kruger Station: SA's new foodie destination

The Kruger Station, which is part of the Kruger Shalati project, has created a bespoke designed and crafted space for travellers and foodies.

"The Kruger Station goes beyond the usual bacon-and-egg breakfasts, or home-packed sandwich lunches eaten at its various stops, with a far more pleasurable and exciting way to spend an hour or two before guests resume their search for the Big Five, " said Concession.

The station structure was built in the 1980s to house the heritage train currently parked in Skukuza at Kruger National Park. This new opening sees the rebirth and modernisation of this iconic station to add to its heritage with an artisanal food and beverage offering, which includes a family dining section, bar, a deli/takeaway, a 360-degree cinema, children play area and a retailing area.