Revellers have a jol at Bacardi Holiday Club. Pity about the ghosts

Now that South Africa is slowly getting back into the swing of things when it comes to live events, people are champing at the bit to attend. This weekend Bacardi Holiday Club made a welcome return to the local music festival scene after a two-year hiatus.

With Nasty C and Khuli Chana as headline acts, the event was sold-out head of the festival. It wouldn’t be a Bacardi holiday club, if I didn’t shut it down #BacardiHolidayClub pic.twitter.com/lNUBce3nsG — Kagiso kuypers (@k_kuypers) March 5, 2022

For those lucky enough to attend the two-day event at Welgelegen Manor, it was a moment to remember, but not because of the live music and camping facilities. This experience was something felt by particular festival goers who shared what they had gone through. And it all started with a tweet from @Keeyabestwe asking, “The ghosts at Barcardi? Ha ah no.”

The ghosts at Barcardi? Ha ah no 😖 — Keabetswe (@Keeyabestwe) March 7, 2022 The traditional healer’s tweet gained popularity, with many sharing their own experiences at the festival after she wrote: “Exactly, it was creepy Sli. And they came into our tent, I must tell you the story when I see you.” But it was one tweet in particular that got the most attention. @Lvng_Sunflower penned a thread called: “Ghosts at Barcardi” detailing her close encounter, with not one, but two paranormal beings.

The writer and content producer wrote: “As a sangy, who comes from a family of miners and farmers, I felt uneasy upon arrival but I was determined to have a good time so I mized. We drank and had the time of our lives.” For those who do not know, Balfour, where the event was hosted, is a small coal mining and maize farming town originally called McHattiesburg after the man who founded it, Frederick McHattie, according to South African History Online. McHattiesburg is also known for Welgelegen Manor House, which @Lvng_Sunflower noted is a colonial landmark.

[THREAD] Ghosts at Barcardi



Balfour (the area where the event is hosted) is a small coal mining and maize farming town. The land was invaded by a man called Frederick McHattie. The venue itself (Welgelegen Manor) is a colonial landmark. https://t.co/fUNac4qCf8 — Ngaka ea gay 🌈 (@Lvng_Sunflower) March 7, 2022 But what left her shaken was the attempt at a bathroom break at 4am in the morning: “When I turn back in the direction of the bed, there’s a figure in front of me and I assume that it’s @Keeyabestwe because she’s meant to be up. I’m bent over by the edge of the bed trying to find my phone when she says “holdz oin, is there a ghost in here?” 👀.“

I felt chills all over my body and asked “are you still in bed?”

She says yes and asks if I’m standing. I immediately grab her feet on the bed and we both go into a state of paralysis while the one ghost stands between us and the other one behind me pic.twitter.com/lb8YqA8zWe — Ngaka ea gay 🌈 (@Lvng_Sunflower) March 7, 2022 One tweep also noted Welgelegen Manor is situated right next to a cemetery.