Tourism Month: Jock Safari Lodge reopens Fitzpatrick’s family camp in Kruger National Park

Located in the heart of the Kruger National Park, private and exclusive Fitzpatrick’s Lodge at Jock Safari Lodge has reopened.

The child-friendly, private camp can accommodate up to six guests in three suites and is booked on an exclusive-use basis.

Situated on the banks of the Biyamiti River, Fitzpatrick’s presents excellent game viewing from the lodge, including regular sightings of the Big 5.

There’s two daily game drives as well as guided wilderness walks. The luxuriously appointed camp caters for small parties of friends or family travelling together and comes with a comfortable lounge and separate TV room, as well as indoor and outdoor dining areas, plus a private boma and swimming pool.

The one unit comprises two luxury suites with bathrooms sharing a private entrance and foyer, as well as a private deck and plunge pool. The third suite is for those who want the ultimate privacy and boasts its own plunge pool and deck with views across the riverbed and wilderness.