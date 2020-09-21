Tourism Month: Jock Safari Lodge reopens Fitzpatrick’s family camp in Kruger National Park
Located in the heart of the Kruger National Park, private and exclusive Fitzpatrick’s Lodge at Jock Safari Lodge has reopened.
The child-friendly, private camp can accommodate up to six guests in three suites and is booked on an exclusive-use basis.
Situated on the banks of the Biyamiti River, Fitzpatrick’s presents excellent game viewing from the lodge, including regular sightings of the Big 5.
There’s two daily game drives as well as guided wilderness walks. The luxuriously appointed camp caters for small parties of friends or family travelling together and comes with a comfortable lounge and separate TV room, as well as indoor and outdoor dining areas, plus a private boma and swimming pool.
The one unit comprises two luxury suites with bathrooms sharing a private entrance and foyer, as well as a private deck and plunge pool. The third suite is for those who want the ultimate privacy and boasts its own plunge pool and deck with views across the riverbed and wilderness.
Steeped in history as the first private game lodge within South Africa’s largest National Park, Jock pays tribute to the legend of Sir Percy FitzPatrick and his feisty dog, Jock.
The area in and around the 6000-hectare concession is known for an abundance of birdlife and a staggering diversity of wildlife, including the Big 5 and wild dog.
Fitzpatrick’s at Jock welcomes children of all ages. Its Kids on Safari programme encourages educational and recreational wildlife activities.
Each child receives a gift and activity pack on arrival while a range of outdoor activities, arts, crafts and games are on offer, based on the ages and preference of the children.