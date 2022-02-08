Unique South African experiences you need to explore

This kind of experience you won’t easily find elsewhere. Here are five of South Africa’s unique experiences. 360-degree cinema at Kruger National Park

This is one of Africa’s first commercial 360 cinemas and it opened up in the iconic Kruger National Park at the Kruger Station last year. The Kruger 360 Cinema is built like a cylinder with a 360 wrap-around screen inside that gives guests an immersive viewing experience, no matter which way they are facing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kruger Station (@krugerstation) Viewers will sit on chairs that swivel and rotate in order to give them the full 360 experience. Movies screened at the cinema run during the operational hours of the Kruger Station and focus on conservation stories. It is a special experience for you and the family, high-tech entertainment experience in a safari location or nature reserve.

The New7Wonders of Nature Not that you haven’t heard of Table Mountain before, Table Mountain is one of the six wonders, with its flat top beauty, is in the middle of a bustling city, whereas the rest of the New7Wonders all require a bit of a trip to get to. Table Mountain, is accessible to almost anyone staying in or visiting Cape Town and can be viewed without much effort. Getting to the top requires booking tickets for the cable car or hiking up the mountain. Once you get to the top, you get to see spectacular views of both the mountain and the city below, you may even see other tourist attractions such as, Lion’s Head.

JACARANDA trees. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) You might be surprised to hear that the biggest man-made forest in the world is in the city of Joburg. With over 10 million trees dotted around the city, the City of Gold looks a lot like a rain forest when viewed from the air. And, if viewed at the right time, it’s filled with colour as the Jacaranda trees, imported in the 1800s from South America, light up the streets with purple.

The Big Seven The Big Seven is a bit different to the traditional Big five, as the additional two animals – the Southern Right whale and the Great White shark – are best spotted in South Africa. In fact, in just one trip to and around South Africa, you could tick every Big Seven animal off your list. The Southern Right whale and the Great White shark – are best spotted in South Africa. Picture: Leon Muller/ANA Pics