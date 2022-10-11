WATCH: Angry elephant charges hippo at Kruger

Durban – Visitors of South Africa’s Kruger National Park are always in for a treat when visiting one of the biggest wildlife reserves in the world. This time, they got to witness an elephant charge a hippo. Shared on the latest sightings platform by Johan Robbertse, an adult elephant was seen charging a hippo out of its watering hole/mud pit.

The hippo was alone while the elephant was with its herd, which included younger elephants. In the video, the elephant is seen enjoying its time in the mud and water, splashing about. The video then cuts to a segment showing the elephant out of the water and a hippo enjoying itself in the water.

Suddenly, the elephant comes charging in to get rid of the hippo. The elephant trumpets at the hippo before rushing up behind the intruder to push it away. The hippo makes a dash in the opposite direction.

The elephant's longer legs help it move faster in the water and it catches up to the hippo and gives it a push on its behind. The hippo then speeds up and heads out of the water but the elephant does not let up, chasing it through the nearby bush. At this time, the rest of the elephant’s herd is spotted.

