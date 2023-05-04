5 local romantic getaways to visit this winter

Winter is known as the cuddling season, and while it’s nice to stay in bed all day and do nothing, sometimes it’s best to cuddle away from home. Travelling in winter is nice because you get to discover breathtaking views, vibrant cultures, and unforgettable adventures that are accessible and affordable.

If you’re looking for a romantic getaway this winter, try visiting the following local gems. Hartbeespoort (North West) Famous for its breathtaking views of the Magaliesberg Mountains and the Hartbeespoort Dam, this town is a true gem. There are many activities to do with your significant other, including hot air balloon rides, sunset cruises, horseback riding and hiking.

For foodies, there are several vineyards and restaurants, making it the perfect place to enjoy a romantic dinner and a glass of wine while taking in the stunning scenery. God’s window (Mpumalanga) Situated in the Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve on the stunning Panorama Route, God's Window boasts unmatched natural beauty. Once you climb those stairs, you’ll understand why that hike was worth it. You’ll be mesmerised by a panoramic view of the Mpumalanga landscape, including the Drakensberg escarpment and the Lowveld. And if you arrive before sunrise, you might be lucky to see the Indian Ocean in Mozambique.

Clarens (Free State) It may be a small town, but Clarens has a lot to offer. Famous for its picturesque scenery, the foothills of the Maluti Mountains have that relaxed atmosphere that wants you just to be. There are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy, like hiking, fishing, and horseback riding in the surrounding mountains and countryside. Tsitsikamma (Eastern Cape)

Home to a variety of species, including indigenous forests, bird species and marine life, Tsitsikamma's natural beauty is out of this world. Adrenaline junkies would enjoy bungee jumping at the Bloukrans River Bridge, the highest bridge in South Africa. Kimberly (Northern Cape) It's one of the most underrated cities in the country, but Kimberly has quite a rich history. The historic landmarks like the Big Hole are what makes it so popular.