Magalies Park Resort brings new sport of Padel to guests

In response to the growing popularity of Padel in South Africa, the hospitality industry has started to incorporate Padel courts into their facilities, offering Padel as an additional amenity, recognising the demand for the sport and the potential to attract new customers. Padel a racket sport typically played in doubles on an enclosed court slightly smaller than a doubles tennis court.

The addition of Padel courts not only provides guests with a new activity to enjoy during their stay but helps to promote physical fitness and wellness. As a relatively new sport in South Africa, the hospitality industry’s investment in Padel courts demonstrates its commitment to staying abreast of emerging trends and meeting the evolving needs of its customers. “It’s also a great way for family and friends to unwind and spend some quality time together while on holiday,” says Shaun Lamont, managing director of First Group Hotels and Resorts. “However, while the number of Padel courts is growing exponentially nationwide, hardly any resorts offer this facility, which is why we’re so proud to announce that Magalies Park Resort in North West is one of the first in South Africa to have a Padel court installed. Picture: Artur Kornakov/Unsplash “With so many people being far more health conscious nowadays and wanting to be active, we know how important it is to our clients to be able to enjoy fun activities that encourage this while on holiday,” Lamont explains.

“With views of the surrounding landscape, the two courts are the perfect place to indulge in this new activity with family and friends. Available to all Magalies Park Shareholders, whether you’re there to stay or just popping in for the day, the cost is R50 a person, an hour.” Lamont states adds that the idea is to provide guests with the opportunity to try new and enjoyable activities with their families, as well as enabling those who are already experienced in a particular sport to continue practising while away. ‘’We are in the business of creating lasting and magical memories for our clients by evolving with their needs, and Padel tennis is just one more way for them to get the most out of their holidays at Magalies Park Resort. Our operations team are also hard at work identifying which of our other resort properties lend themselves to introducing Padel courts so more guests will be able to enjoy this facility in the future.“