Somizi dragged for his messy hotel room

When travelling, most people want to relax, let their hair down and shoot content to show off their photos as a receipt for “choosing a soft life.” But some people feel that there is a limit to content creation and are willing to voice it out.

Story continues below Advertisment

Idols judge Somizi Mhlongo received backlash from his fans for taking it too far on content creation. While staying at Sun City, the star posted a video in a bathtub overflowing with bubble bath and water. It looked like a scene in a movie, but people were not there for the mess. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) His comments were filled with people who thought that it was not good etiquette or housekeeping to leave more work for them. One said: “as a previous room attendant, lol, I’m losing my mind.”

While another one said: “I just wonder who's going to clean it up. Another one said: “So almost everyone here did not see the beauty of the picture, except who will clean up after?” Mhlongo later posted a video, saying he cleaned and explained that his previous video was about the beauty, opulence and soft life.

Story continues below Advertisment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Hotels around the world do their best to make their rooms a home away from home for their guests and need courtesy. Showing basic courtesy doesn’t necessarily mean that you should remake your bed and scrub the bathroom floor. What’s the best way to leave a room? Travel experts say it would be polite to do some basic cleaning before checking out of your hotel room. For example, you can pick your hair out of the drain and clean up any bodily fluids from different surfaces. It may surprise you, but some people don’t even flush the toilet after using it! However, there’s absolutely no need to make up the bed because the hotel’s housekeepers will have to take it apart anyway.

Story continues below Advertisment