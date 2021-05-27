Part 2: How much return flights will cost you during winter on these SA airlines

If you haven't as yet, read Part 1 here to see how much return flights will cost you on Kulula, FlySafair and Airlink.

If you are dreaming of an escape, but unsure which airline to book when you travel this upcoming holiday, IOL Travel showcases the cost of flight tickets on Mango, British Airways, CemAir and Lift.

The calculations

We chose the cost of tickets on flights between July 10 (departure date) and July 17 (return date). The week is the start of the school holidays. Please note dates of flights may increase or decrease due to demand or lack of.

Mango Airlines

The flights for all routes on the dates selected says 'sold out' At first, IOL Travel thought this was a technical difficulty, but found that travellers can book their flights until the end of May. The airline did not allow options to book after.

British Airways

Durban to Johannesburg

The 1 hour 5 minutes flight starts from R532.34 (departure) and R532.34 (return). The total cost will start from R1064,68.

Johannesburg to Durban

The 1 hour 5 minutes starts from R992.34 (departure) and R532.34 (return). The total cost will start from R1524,68.

Cape Town to Johannesburg

The 2 hour flight to Johannesburg flight starts from R1 051.84(departure) and R750.84(return). The total cost will start from R1802,68.

Johannesburg to Cape Town

The 2 hour 10 minute flight starts from R1 051.84(departure) and R750.84(return). The total cost will start from R1802,68. Both routes were the same cost.

Durban to Cape Town

The 2 hour 10 minute flight starts from R946.34 (departure) and R946.34(return). The total cost will start from R1892,68.

Cape Town to Durban

The 2 hour flight starts from R1 097.84(departure) and R946.34(return). The total cost will start from R2044,18.

CemAir

Durban to Johannesburg

We changed the flight dates to July 11 to 18 as CemAir didn't have flights for the original days selected. The 1 hour flight costs R698.48 (departure) and R698.48 (return). The total cost is R1396,96.

Johannesburg to Durban

The 1 hour flight costs R698.48 (departure) and R698.48 (return). The total cost is R1396,96. It is the same cost as the Durban to Johannesburg route.

Cape Town to Johannesburg

The 2 hour flight to Johannesburg flight costs R801.98(departure) and R859.48(return). The total cost will cost R1661.46.

Johannesburg to Cape Town

The 2 hour flight starts from R801.98(departure) and R801.98(return). The total cost will start from R1603,96.

Durban to Cape Town

CemAir doesn't fly this route.

Cape Town to Durban

CemAir doesn't fly this route.

Lift Airline

Johannesburg to Cape Town

The 2 hour 10 minute flight starts from R1075 (departure) and R795 (return). The total cost of the trip starts from R1870.

Cape Town to Johannesburg

The 2 hour flight starts from R795 (departure) and R595(return) The total cost of the trip starts from R1390.