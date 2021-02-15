Part 2: Long-distance bus operators South Africans can still use

With Greyhound and Citiliner having discontinued services from Sunday, IOL Travel compiled a list of bus operators that travel within South Africa and neighbouring countries. In Part 1, we shared the most popular ones for South Africans, from Intercape, Eldo Coaches, Translux South Africa and City to City. In Part 2, we are sharing some other favourite long-distance bus operators in South Africa. Eagle Liner Eagle Liner offers "semi-luxury travel at extremely economical prices." There are daily scheduled services within South Africa, including Baragwanath (Soweto), Johannesburg, Germiston, Natalspruit and Heidelberg to Standerton, Newcastle, Mondlo, Nqutu, Vryheid, Ulundi, Harrismith, Ladysmith, Pinetown, Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

Eagle Liner also provides daily scheduled services to Harare and Bulawayo in Zimbabwe. Expect semi-reclining seats, DVD, radio and 24-hour satellite tracking.

Visit www.eagleliner.co.za

Intercity Xpress

Intercity Xpress offers a luxury bus service to passengers commuting from Gauteng to KZN or Zimbabwe. The bus service operates daily scheduled trips to and from the East Rand in Gauteng and the South Coast in Kwazulu-Natal, including Margate and destinations located on the N3.

There are also daily scheduled routes drop-off and pick-up from Edenvale, OR Thambo International Airport, Boksburg, Benoni, Pretoria, Midrand, Johannesburg, Heidelberg in Gauteng to Harrismith, Pietermaritzburg, Pinetown, Durban, Amanzimtoti, Scottburgh, Hibberdene, Port Shepstone, Shelly Beach and Margate.

"Our aim is to make your experience with Intercity Xpress as enjoyable as possible. We have capped the amount of seats on our coaches to 50 passengers, as safety and comfort is at the heart of what we do," the bus operator states on its website.

Every bus boasts two-by-two reclining seat configuration, on-board bathroom facilities, radio, DVD, climate control and 24/7 satellite tracking.

Visit www.intercity.co.za/

APM

Africa People Mover (APM) provides intercity passenger transport services within South Africa. Established in 2014, passengers have options of 7 routes, including Pretoria to Cape Town, Mthatha, Durban and Port Elizabeth. Children, students, senior citizens or travellers who booked a return trip receive a 5 to 10 percent discount.

The website states that the online booking platform is "coming soon".

Visit www.apmbus.co.za/per cent