3 SA restaurants make it onto Tripadvisor's best fine dining list

Travel bible Tripadvisor has just released its Best Fine Dining Restaurants in the World list. Three South African restaurants have made it on to the list.

Restaurants that have garnered a large number of great reviews in one year are considered for a place on the list, with the winners having to pass Tripadvisor’s rigorous trust and safety standards test. The three restaurants featured were Constantia’s La Colombe, which took the No 1 spot in Africa. Next up was another Cape Town gem, Reverie Social Table, which came in at No 8. Ninth place went to Franschhoek’s La Petite Colombe.

About the restaurants: View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Petite Colombe (@lapetitecolombe) La Colombe in Constantia and La Petite Colombe in Franschhoek fall under the La Colombe Group. La Colombe, where contemporary French-meets-Asian fine dining, is one of Cape Town's best-loved and award-winning restaurant groups. People often confuse the two restaurants. La Petite Colombe features simple, elegant decor that allows the food to take centre stage. La Colombe’s decor is a chic mix of white, cream, and black.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reverie Social Table (@reveriecapetown) Reverie Social Table is a space where guests are invited to switch off from the world, according to its website. The restaurant collaborates with local wineries to bring the tasting room to the city. Chef and owner Julia Hattingh's menus are focused on sustainable, hyper-seasonal, local produce and are composed to complement the wines. She works with a selection of small-scale, local suppliers and growers to bring foodies the best of what the Cape (and South Africa) has to offer.