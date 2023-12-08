5 reasons to visit Stellenbosch this festive season

Stellenbosch offers an unrivalled experience for both connoisseurs and novices. This enchanting region is renowned for its deep winemaking history, breathtaking landscapes, and diverse wine offerings.

As summer beckons, there’s no better place to stay and play than the captivating vineyards of Stellenbosch. A tapestry of tasting experiences The Stellenbosch wine experience offers several routes to explore and a mosaic of over 120 wineries, each presenting a unique tasting journey.

From the historic estates that have perfected their craft over centuries to the innovative wine bars offering contemporary twists, there’s a tasting to suit every palate. Curate your own trip to sample award-winning wines or enjoy personalised tastings hosted by knowledgeable sommeliers. These sessions can comprise of a variety of wines – from robust reds and elegant whites to sparkling Cap Classiques, ensuring a comprehensive introduction to the region’s wine-growing prowess.

Complementing the wine experiences are culinary delights. Many estates have world-class restaurants where gourmet dishes are paired with the perfect wine, elevating the dining experience. For a more casual affair, enjoy picnics amidst the vineyards or partake in one of the many interesting wine and light-bite pairings. The emphasis on fresh, locally sourced ingredients ensures that every meal is a celebration of the region’s bountiful produce.

The region’s natural beauty is a spectacle, with rolling hills, lush vineyards, and majestic mountains providing a stunning backdrop. Enjoy tastings in settings that offer panoramic views, making for unforgettable moments. For the more adventurous, a wine safari is an exciting way to explore. These guided tours can include visits to multiple wineries, often with the added thrill of travelling through the vineyards in open-air vehicles.

Family-friendly excursions While the region is the first stop for local and international wine-lovers, Stellenbosch’s many cellars and estates have evolved to welcome families too. Kiddies are catered for, from grape juice tastings to playgrounds and safe and sprawling gardens.

Accommodation for every taste If it’s a place to stay you need, fear not. Stellenbosch accommodation varying from luxurious estates and cosy bed-and-breakfasts to five-star boutique hotels. Among these options is your solution, whether it be a tranquil retreat or a base to explore.