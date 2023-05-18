Stellenbosch shines as 5th Best Wine Destination in the world

It comes as no surprise that South Africa made it on to the list for Best Vineyard Destination in the World – the ample number of vineyards across our country are a source of great pride. A recent study revealed Google searches for wine holidays and vineyard tours are rising by 72% in 12 months.

Therefore, CV Villas would like to provide wine lovers with some travel guidance. The report analyses wine ratings from Vivino, the world’s largest wine marketplace and review website, to determine the best holiday destinations for wine enthusiasts. 1. Champagne, France View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kévin 🍾 (@pellicule_champenoise) Taking the top spot on the list of must-visit wine destinations is Champagne, nestled in the beautiful region of France.

This renowned region is a haven for wine enthusiasts from around the world, offering the finest sparkling wine known to mankind. With a remarkable combined Vivino score of 188.3, Champagne stands unrivalled in its quality. While its sparkling wines are the main attraction for tourists, the region also boasts breathtaking landscapes, charming towns and a rich cultural heritage. 2. Côtes de Provence, France

View this post on Instagram A post shared by obeloprovence (@obeloprovence) Securing the second position on the list is another gem from France, the Côtes de Provence region. This delightful destination has made its mark with an impressive 20 wines featured in the world’s top 200 best-rated wines list. The region's claim to fame lies in its refreshing rosés, including the highly acclaimed Château d'Esclans Les Clans Rosé 2020.

Indulging in the local cuisine, such as salade niçoise and bouillabaisse, while sipping on these exquisite wines adds to the allure of the Côtes de Provence experience. 3. Napa Valley, US View this post on Instagram A post shared by Napa Valley (@napavalley) Breaking the French dominance across the Atlantic, Napa Valley secures the third spot as one of the world’s finest wine destinations.

It proudly represents the first of two US regions in the global rankings. Napa Valley boasts an impressive collection of 400 wineries, where visitors can immerse themselves in a stunning culinary scene set amid rolling hills. The region is particularly renowned for its exceptional Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay varieties, ensuring a memorable experience for wine enthusiasts. 4. Bolgheri, Italy

Occupying the fourth position, Bolgheri stands as an outstanding Italian coastal appellation and serves as a top-notch destination for wine lovers. This remarkable region forges a tie between France and Italy. Situated in the Livorno province of Tuscany, Bolgheri is renowned for producing some of the world's finest red wines, especially the celebrated Super Tuscan blends. View this post on Instagram A post shared by WAC Travel (@wactravel) Wine enthusiasts can revel in the rich cultural heritage and centuries-old winemaking traditions passed down from generation to generation.

5. Stellenbosch, South Africa Making its mark as the first African destination on the list, Stellenbosch or Stellies as locals know it, claims the fifth spot with its illustrious reputation and highly regarded wines. Home to some of South Africa’s most famous vineyards, Stellenbosch shines in the realm of world-class Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinotage varieties, amassing a total rating of 31.3 for its exceptional wine quality.