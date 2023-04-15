Discover the best hidden gems in Wellington

One of the things that make Wellington, also known as a town enriched with green trees and overall greenery, special is the region thriving wine industry. The town is home to a number of top-rated wineries that offer tastings and tours for visitors. Many of these wineries are situated in beautiful locations with stunning views of the surrounding mountains and valleys.

If you're looking for something a little more offbeat, Wellington also has a number of unusual attractions that are sure to delight visitors of all ages. One of the most popular of these is the Wellington Bird Sanctuary, which is home to a wide variety of exotic and colourful bird species. Visitors can take guided tours of the sanctuary and even participate in hands-on bird feeding experiences. Here are four places to explore in Wellington

Game Drive at Rooshoek Visitors enjoying a Game drive experience, Rooshoek, Wellington. Photographer: Bernelee Vollmer If you don’t know, now you know that there’s a game drive not too far from the city; and it’s a definite hidden gem. A game drive at Rooshoek in Wellington, Western Cape, is an unforgettable experience.

This private game reserve is home to a diverse array of wildlife, including zebras, giraffes, kudus and many other species. You will be accompanied by expert Gideon Ebner, who was born on the farm, and knows the ins and out of the farm. One of the wildlife animals on the farm, Kudu. Photographer: Bernelee Vollmer The game drives are conducted in open-air vehicles, allowing visitors to get up close and personal with the animals and experience the natural beauty of the reserve. The stunning landscape of the reserve, with its rolling hills, rugged mountains, and winding rivers, provides the perfect backdrop for a truly memorable adventure.

Wine tasting at Jacaranda Wine and Guest farm Jacaranda Wine Estate, Photographer: Bernelee Vollmer Jacaranda Wine Estate is the clear definition of ‘dynamite comes in small packages’ as it is known for the smallest wine cellar in the Winelands. With a 3,5 hectare vine, it is registered as the smallest wine estate in South Africa. ‘’The wine itself is a natural wine, with minimum interference. In other words, we don’t add any yeast to it,’’ says owner Birgit Reiser. The farm owner and his wife, Rene Reiser, explained that farming the vineyard sustainably is important to them because the ecosystem is a crucial factor. Shiraz, Viognier, Chenin Blanc, and Mourvedre are the cultivars.

The various food platters available at Jacaranda Wine Estate, Photographer: Bernelee Vollmer The setting is sweet and feels like home away from home, with a warm welcome, good food and, most importantly, tasty wine. Diemersfontein Restaurant For foodies, Wellington is a true paradise, with a wide variety of restaurants, cafés, and bistros serving up delicious local cuisine. But perhaps the most charming thing about Wellington is its friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

Visitors are greeted with warmth and hospitality wherever they go, and the town's residents are always eager to share their love for their home town with visitors. One of the food and wine pairings at Diemersfontein, Photographer: Bernelee Vollmer Get ready for a food and wine pairing experience at Diemersfontein Restaurant which will make your taste buds jump for joy as you savour the expertly crafted blend of food and wine. So don't miss out on the chance to have a food and wine experience that will make your taste buds sing! Coffee tasting experience at Villamar

Coffee tasting has become increasingly popular recently, with coffee lovers seeking new and unique ways to experience their favourite choice of drink. One such way is through coffee and sweets pairing, and there's no better place to try it than at Villamar in Wellington. Villamar is a charming coffee shop that offers a wide range of coffees and sweets, all of which are locally sourced and expertly prepared. The coffee tasting experience at Villamar begins with a brief introduction to the different types of coffee and brewing methods.

Guests are then invited to sample a variety of coffees, each paired with a different type of sweet treat. The pairing options are diverse and cater to a wide range of tastes. For example, a light and fruity coffee might be paired with a tart lemon bar, while a rich and bold coffee might be paired with a decadent chocolate truffle. The pairing combinations are carefully selected to complement and enhance the flavours of both the coffee and the sweet treat.

But the coffee tasting experience is not just about the flavours – but also about the the ambiance. The shop's cute and welcoming atmosphere provides the perfect backdrop for a relaxing and enjoyable tasting experience, with knowledgeable staff who are passionate about your craving for coffee. For those who prefer a more leisurely pace, Wellington offers a number of beautiful parks and gardens that are perfect for relaxing and taking in the natural beauty of the area. One of the most popular of these is the Bainskloof Pass, which winds through the mountains and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.