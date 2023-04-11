Food pairings that maximise nutritional benefits

Many foods are commonly paired together for taste: fruit jam and peanut butter, ham and cheese, cookies and milk, spaghetti and meatballs, wine and cheese, the list goes on. Yet there is a more important reason to pair certain foods, and that is to increase nutrient absorption.

It is true: the foods you eat together can increase the beneficial effects of eating, including increasing nutrient absorption and boosting the effectiveness of antioxidants. It is common knowledge that “we are what we eat”, but in reality “we are what we absorb” which is why food combinations that improve absorption are key. Our body’s ability to absorb a nutrient from food is called nutrient bioavailability, and it is totally possible to enhance the bioavailability of vitamins by combining certain foods.

What causes poor absorption? Anything can affect how well your body absorbs nutrients. An imbalanced gut microbiome, for instance, will impact which nutrients get absorbed. Stress and poor sleep, the usual culprits in many of our health issues, also often undermine absorption levels. Even your age or weight may play a part. So, how can we ensure we get as many nutrients out of our food as possible? By taking on a healthy lifestyle, eating nutrient-rich foods, and pairing those foods with ingredients that boost healthy absorption.

According to health experts, the best way to reap maximum nutrients from food is by going for balanced and diverse meals that include protein, fresh produce like fruits and colourful vegetables, healthy grains, and seeds. Lastly, by keeping a check on the servings or portions. So, we have done our research and the next time you are sitting down to plan your meals, consider the food pairings below to help increase nutrient absorption and get even more out of your favourite recipes. If you already enjoy yoghurt as part of your breakfast or as a snack, make sure to choose an unsweetened Greek variety, which contains more protein, and then add your own fresh bananas. Picture: Pexels/Markus Winkler Bananas and Greek yoghurt Bananas contain inulin, a plant-based carbohydrate. Research shows that inulin, when added to yoghurt, can increase the growth of yoghurt’s healthy bacteria, thereby helping to regulate digestion even further and boosting immunity. If you already enjoy yoghurt as part of your breakfast or as a snack, make sure to choose an unsweetened Greek variety, which contains more protein, and then add your own fresh bananas.

Whether you are mixing them into your overnight oats, whipping up a smoothie, or alternating between bites, only good things can come from combining almond butter and bananas. Picture: Pexels/Nicola Barts Almond butter and banana Whether you are mixing them into your overnight oats, whipping up a smoothie, or alternating between bites, only good things can come from combining almond butter and bananas. The fibre and protein in the nut butter work against the sugar in the fruit, keeping you from an unpleasant crash. Sounds nuts, we know, but as the almonds slow down the rate at which your body absorbs the sugar, your glucose levels remain more stable. You would be bananas not to try this trick out. Great news for everyone who loves these classic dips. Picture: Pexels/Sofia Rabassa Salsa and guacamole

Great news for everyone who loves these classic dips: the healthy fats in avocado enhance the absorption of the lycopene (a powerful antioxidant) found in tomatoes, reveal experts. Adding cheese ensures that our calcium levels are maintained with a higher chance of absorption. Picture: Pexels/Angele J Eggs and cheese Egg yolks are high in vitamin D which helps your body absorb calcium, which is desirable over cooler days as we spend less time outdoors and in the sun. Adding cheese ensures that our calcium levels are maintained with a higher chance of absorption.

Research shows that the vitamin C present in lemon juice can help the body take in more of the catechins or antioxidants present in green tea. Picture: Pexels/Charlotte May Green tea and lemon Research shows that the vitamin C present in lemon juice can help the body take in more of the catechins or antioxidants present in green tea. Hence, pairing these two will pack your body with nutrients. Some beneficial vitamins found in vegetables are better absorbed when consumed with fats or oils. Picture: Pexels/Jay Baid Salad with dressing

Many people have stopped dressing their salads to avoid the extra calories, preservatives, and other unwanted chemicals. Yet some beneficial vitamins found in vegetables are better absorbed when consumed with fats or oils. So, topping a salad with some quality, healthy fats can help improve nutrient absorption. One of the easiest ways is to add a quality home-made dressing to your salad. You do not have to stick with dressings, though, to reap the benefits. You can also top your vegetables from lettuce and kale to broccoli and peppers to zucchini and mushrooms with fatty fish like salmon or sardines; sprinkle on some nuts or seeds; or even go with a chopped salad with a hard-boiled egg to better absorb those important fat-soluble nutrients.

Pairing tomatoes with olive oil just seems like second nature, but research shows this really is the best way to enjoy the benefits of both. Picture: Pexels/Ron Lach Tomatoes and olive oil Pairing tomatoes with olive oil just seems like second nature, but research shows this really is the best way to enjoy the benefits of both. Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that can protect against diseases like cancer and heart disease. Olive oil has been shown to increase the absorption of lycopene from tomatoes. Besides the benefits of the complementary proteins in chickpeas and rice, you will get unexpected perks from eating these foods together. Picture: Pexels/Alesia Kozik Beans or chickpeas with rice