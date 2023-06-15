5 unforgettable Airbnb stays for every type of dad this Father’s Day

With Father’s Day knocking at our doorsteps, its not too late to organise dad a little celebratory getaway. Celebrate dad or your father figure with some time out and show the main man in your life just how much you truly love and appreciate him. For those looking for a special and personalised gift to celebrate the amazing father figures in their lives, Airbnb has the solution. This Father's Day, gift your dad the experience of a unique overnight stay.

Here is a list of overnight stays on Airbnb that you can treat the old man to. Aqua-Man dad View On AirbnbHouse Boat on a wine farm, Elgin Valley If dad loves being near then a stay on a house boat is the perfect getaway. A houseboat will give you and dad the feeling of being in the middle of nature, without compromising on comfort.

This house boat on a wine farm in Grabouw in the Western Cape offers a special way to relax and unwind. Stokies Ark, as the houseboat is named, is permanently moored to the banks of the largest dam on the South Hill Vineyards wine farm. In addition to stunning views of the surrounding Kogelberg Biosphere mountains, guests can also enjoy a wine tasting and picnic on the property. Nature dad View On AirbnbWild Syringa on Kokopelli Farm Sometimes spending time in nature is the best gift you can give. A place to walk outside for hours, or to just enjoy the silence with a beer on the grass. The Wild Syringa in Magaliesburg, Gauteng, offers silence, serenity, and breathtaking views aplenty. Remember to pack your hiking boots as the area has fabulous trails.