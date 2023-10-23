8 Cape Town beaches awarded Blue Flag status

The City of Cape Town has announced that eight of its beaches have been awarded Blue Flag status by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA). Two others have also been given pilot Blue Flag status.

“This is a wonderful achievement for our Recreation and Parks Department, but Cape Town as a whole,” said Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia van der Ross. Eight City beaches have been awarded Blue Flag status by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA), while two others were awarded pilot Blue Flag status.



“As we wade deeper into the summer season, our beaches and recreational facilities will be bustling with residents and visitors.” Van der Ross added that those involved are continuing to work behind the scenes to ensure that the City is ready for the summer tourism season. The beaches that have been given Blue Flag status are Bikini Beach, Camps Bay, Clifton 4th Beach, Fish Hoek, Llandudno, Melkbosstrand, Muizenberg and Silwerstroom, while Mnandi and Strandfontein have been put on the pilot Blue Flag list.

In order to receive and maintain Blue Flag status, beaches must comply with laws and/or regulations pertaining to issues related to coastal zone planning, environmental management, waste water management, environmental conservation, according to WESSA. Most importantly, the beach must be clean, algae vegetation or natural debris should be left on the beach, and safety measures must be in place to protect beach users.

One of the world’s most recognised awards for beaches, marinas and sustainable tourism boats, it’s a major boost for tourism. To date, there are a total of 54 full status beaches and 20 pilot beaches, with Spain boasting the most Blue Flag beaches along its shores.