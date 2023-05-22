Alderman James Vos envisions promising future for Langa tourism

The discussions were part of engagements in throughout the Metro to allow business owners to workshop ideas, learn how they can synergise their products, and hear from local government about programmes aimed at the tourism industry and SMMEs.

Vos explained that the department's objective was to assist community businesses in devising strategies, fostering growth, and effectively leveraging the increasing influx of travellers to the country. He highlighted the recent successful visitor season in Cape Town, and expressed optimism that with such focused interventions, the upcoming season will witness even greater success

‘’The City government is part of an initiative that connects Cape Town with destinations across the globe and helps to land more flights. An award-winning initiative named Air Access. During our last peak summer season, 23 airlines from all over the world flew directly to Cape Town. These routes represent both people and products and shows the reach of our travel and trade-focused programmes,’’ said Vos.