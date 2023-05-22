Alderman James Vos envisions promising future for Langa tourism

Alderman James Vos says he envisions a promising future for Langa tourism.
Vos, the City’s Mayoral Member responsible for Economic growth recently engaged in discussions with tourism owners in Langa.
The discussions were part of engagements in throughout the Metro to allow business owners to workshop ideas, learn how they can synergise their products, and hear from local government about programmes aimed at the tourism industry and SMMEs.
Vos explained that the department's objective was to assist community businesses in devising strategies, fostering growth, and effectively leveraging the increasing influx of travellers to the country. He highlighted the recent successful visitor season in Cape Town, and expressed optimism that with such focused interventions, the upcoming season will witness even greater success
‘’The City government is part of an initiative that connects Cape Town with destinations across the globe and helps to land more flights. An award-winning initiative named Air Access. During our last peak summer season, 23 airlines from all over the world flew directly to Cape Town. These routes represent both people and products and shows the reach of our travel and trade-focused programmes,’’ said Vos.
The Langa gathering comes at a notable time for the area, which is marking its 100th anniversary. The City has kicked off celebrations, which will include a sports festival and a major three-day open-air festival. It is also planning to undertake restoration of historical and tourist attractions, precinct improvements, and public participation on new hero memorials.
‘’Cape Town is a rich mosaic of cultures, cuisine, and people that deserve to be celebrated. At the same time, we can take the city’s tourism industry to even greater heights and fulfil our mission of creating a tourism-related job in every home in Cape Town,’’ he added.
Vos hoped that these events and projects would spotlight Langa, welcoming visitors who were eager to learn more about the local history and to celebrate this wonderful community.
