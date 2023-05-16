Embrace the cosy vibes of Cape Town

Visiting Cape Town in winter can be a breath-taking experience, especially since it’s less crowded and more accessible in terms of pricing. Visiting Cape Town in winter means a break from the hot weather and crowds of sunburnt tourists.

Without the throngs of tourists, visitors pay less for their accommodation and have a better chance of snagging a spot at one of the city's fantastic hotels. Hotels like The Capital 15 on Orange and The Capital Mirage will be running specials that ensure an unforgettable trip without breaking the bank. Load shedding? screw that! Visitors will also get a taste of life without load shedding since both properties are fully kitted out to ensure electricity is never an issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sketch Seeker (@sketch_seeker) Something for vveryone Cape Town has something for everyone, whether visitors are on a staycation, baecation, or celebrating a friend's birthday with a weekend turn-up. As the headquarters of South Africa's food culture, the city is ground zero for anyone wanting to embark on a gastronomic adventure. When it hits wine-o-clock you can head down to Una Mas Mezcaleria in Sea Point, for signature cocktails, it is also rumoured to serve some of the best tuna ceviche and mezcal in the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Una Más Mezcaleria - Cape Town (@una_mas_mezcaleria) If you’re craving some Indian food during your visit to Cape Town, you can’t go wrong with a visit to Awara. Located in the heart of the city, Awara is renowned for its delectable modern Indian cuisine. From classic dishes like butter chicken and lamb curry to unique creations like paneer tikka and masala prawns, the restaurant’s menu offers a wide range of flavourful options to satisfy any palate. The restaurant’s chic and modern decor, coupled with its attentive service, make it a popular choice for locals and tourists alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Awara Restaurant (@awara_restaurant) There’s also The Grotto Spa Bar, Cape Town’s only underground spa, where guests can indulge in a little hydrotherapy, discover the beauty of a foot ritual, or enjoy a blissful full body deep Earth massage with warm lava stones. Cape Town’s top ranking as one of the best cities in the world is a testament to the city’s incredible attractions, including its breathtaking scenery, mouth-watering cuisine, and luxurious accommodations. Whether you’re looking to unwind on the beach, indulge in a spa treatment, or explore the city’s vibrant culture, Cape Town has something for everyone.