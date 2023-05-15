WATCH: Couple’s age difference leads to hotel room woes

Speaking of chemistry, these two love birds, who go by the name Shadie Shafik on their joint social media account (@shadieshafik), have found it! In a recent post, the couple shared with their followers their desire to sleep in the same bed while on vacation.

A bit too much information, but, we can’t blame them for wanting to snuggle up together after all the hotel room dramas they’ve been through. They may have thought booking a hotel room would be a piece of cake, but they’ve spilled the tea on their struggles when it comes to booking or checking in. In a video post, the couple revealed the difficulties they face when trying to book a hotel room together, just like any other regular couple. However, it seems that even when they request just one twin bed, the hotels they check into give them not one, but two queen beds!

In the video, the couple, who have a significant age gap, can be seen sitting on separate beds, holding hands in a rather eerie way. They jokingly let go of each other’s hands, as the blonde partner playfully pulls away. #couplescomedy #everytime ♬ all i wanted was you - ↯ @shadieshafik You’re not doing me a favor #fyp “If it’s that big of a deal just sleep in one of the beds. And yes, what do the staff members assume is going to happen? surely they will get their freak on, or sleep, in one of the beds,” said one viewer. Another claims that it’s a hotel hack: “The two queens is the hotel hack. Always request two queens. One for eating/snacking (other things if with my husband) and one for sleeping.’’