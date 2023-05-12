Expert reveals why using hotel room USB sockets is a bad idea

Hackers can tamper with public charging cables to execute a technique called “juice jacking’’, this allows them to put bad software on to your phone. This form of attack allows hackers to pilfer users’ passwords, credit card information, addresses, names, and other sensitive data. He advises hoteliers to using sockets is the safest option to charge devices.

Warmenhoven told “US Sun”: “Ensuring secure device charging while on vacation can be difficult since you would need to carry a power bank or USB data blocker, but hotel rooms usually have sockets available, which are the safest option for charging your devices.” One of the initial concerns for travellers is the availability of wi-fi at their lodging. However, it is essential to exercise caution when using hotel wi-fi. The expert warns that doing so may increase the risk of hackers stealing personal information.

Bringing more terrible news that any public internet connection, such as those in cafés and restaurants, carries an increased risk of being compromised by cyber criminals. Hackers can use hotel security to tamper with your data, even when you’re present in your room. Picture: Freepik To safeguard against hotel wi-fi hacking, Warmenhoven suggests you request the exact name and password for the hotel’s Wi-Fi from the reception desk to avoid connecting to a fraudulent network. Using a VPN service to encrypt your data and prevent third parties from intercepting it, is recommended. It is always wise to enable a firewall when using public wi-fi.

He says cyber criminals’ willingness to invade your privacy or steal your data does not depend on your location or holiday plans. Hackers can also use the hotel’s security to tamper with your data, even when you’re chilling in your room. “So while you’re on vacation and using the internet connection of where you’re staying, you should be cautious and manage cybersecurity risks,’’ Warmenhoven said.