Whether she’s a seasoned mom or new mom, every parent needs a chance to rest and reset once in a while. According to the blog, Beaches.com, a “momcation” is a relaxing break from motherhood for a short period.

Aside from quickly becoming popular with new moms, let's be honest, all mothers need a pause from their motherly responsibilities sometimes. As such, momcations provide a number of benefits and are great for her mental health, self-rediscovery, attaining new experiences and a much-needed chance to catch up on sleep. If you would like to treat your mom to one, especially this Mother's Day, here are some perfect close to the city bespoke boutique hotels to treat mom to for a restful mother’s day.

Compass House Boutique Hotel – Cape Town An ocean facing suite at Compass House Boutique Hotel. Picture: Instagram Poised above the Atlantic Ocean in the exclusive wind-free suburb of Bantry Bay, Compass House is perfectly located for scenic views from each sea-facing room. The hotel is minutes away from the vibrant city centre, beautiful beaches and world-famous Winelands. The luxurious hotel boasts 9 rooms with panoramic views of the ocean offering the very best in style and comfort and direct access to the deck and pool area. The top-floor suite boasts a private plunge pool, while the suite located on the pool level features outdoor space and modern decor.

For a beautiful and relaxing experience, mom can take a dip in the ocean-facing, 22-metre infinity pool, or take a short walk down to the beach. Apart from the many popular beaches and the city centre, the Compass House is close to the V&A Waterfront, Table Mountain cableway and other Cape Town attractions. A stay at the boutique hotel costs R15 000 a night for 2.

Camissa House – Cape Town A comfortable and serene room at Camissa House Boutique Hotel. Picture: Instagram According to the hotel’s website, Camissa House is a celebration of Africa’s Cape, its glorious heritage and meandering history connecting mountain and sea, past to future and humanity to the earth. The boutique hotel is named after the sweet waters that have trickled through the property for centuries and it's a place defined by peace, where delight abounds and senses become reawakened.

Camissa House provides accommodation with an outdoor swimming pool and a shared lounge and a terrace. The 5-star hotel’s rooms come with a private bathroom and the accommodation offers room service, a concierge service and organising tours for guests. Mom can enjoy a buffet, à la carte or full English/Irish breakfast at the property. A stay at Camissa starts from R6 458 a night for 2.

The Oyster Box – Durban Enjoy luxury at The Oyster Box Umhlanga. Picture: Instagram Overlooking the Umhlanga Lighthouse and the Indian Ocean, The Oyster Box offers two outdoor pools and an award winning spa. For a shopping experience, Gateway Shopping Centre and Oceans Mall are in close proximity. The rooms at the 5-star hotel in Durban are decorated with rich fabrics and furnishings whilst some guest rooms offer a private lounge area, patio and plunge pool.

Mom can enjoy lunch or dinner at The Ocean Terraces Restaurant overlooking the beach and whilst the restaurant offers a selection of delicious seafood and curry buffet. The Grill Room offers up the best premium steaks and seafood dishes and mom can also enjoy High Tea at The Palm Court, which is served from Monday to Sunday. A stay at the Oyster Box starts from R6 550 a night.

Sandals Guest House – Durban A homely suite at Sandals Guest House in Umhlanga Picture: Instagram If a warm and friendly stay is what you seek for mom, then Sandals Guest House in Durban is your best bet. The guest house offers 4 rooms and a luxury 2 bedroom apartment in Umhlanga Rocks. Every room at this guest house is air conditioned and some rooms feature views of the sea or pool. Each room also comes with a private bathroom, bathrobes, free toiletries and a hair-dryer.

A stay at Sandals Guest House starts from R1 950 to R3 400 a room per night. Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff - Johannesburg Enjoy a delicate and sweet night’s rest at the Four Season Hotel Westcliff. Picture: Website Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff is a luxury 5-star hotel located within 1km of the Johannesburg Zoo. The hotel features an expansive lush garden, restaurant and fitness centre.

Mom can also enjoy massage and beauty treatments at the hotel’s wellness centre.At Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, there are a variety of restaurants and menus offer of South African culinary delights and international flavours. The Cellar Door is where guests can enjoy a food and wine pairing experience in an intimate dining room. A stay at Four Season starts from R3 840 a night. The Residence – Joburg

A suite at The Residence Boutique Hotel. Picture: Instagram The Residence is a boutique hotel in Houghton that offers spacious suites with a spa bath, and a balcony overlooking the garden, the tennis court or the outdoor pool. Each of the air-conditioned suites is elegantly decorated with antique French crystal chandeliers, dramatic velvet drapes and Persian rugs. All the suites have king-size beds with pillows of soft goose down and fine Egyptian cotton. Mom can start her day with a rich breakfast buffet, including freshly squeezed fruit juices and delicacies prepared with fresh, seasonal ingredients.

She can also enjoy The Residence Spa’ traditional spa treatments, a sauna and a steam room. A stay at the hotel starts from R3 247 a night. This list was sourced from boutiquehotel.me.