Cape Town Seafood & Jazz Festival was a sight to behold

On a full day of racing, Pomp and Power crossed the line first in the Jonsson Workwear Grade 1 Cape Derby, and the Khaya Stables Jockeys versus Work Riders challenge was won by The Tinkerman.

Cape Town was vibing on Saturday, February 26, with a day at the Kenilworth Racecourse, combined with jazz tunes and food delights, seafood lovers had a blast.

Visitors enjoyed live music from; The Nobuhle Ashanti Trio, Thandeka Dladla Quartet, and Hassan’adas entertained the crowd.

Jimmy Nevis had people up on their feet dancing to his set at the end of the day. The little ones enjoyed face-painting and jumping castles in the play area, while everyone enjoyed the horses.

“We had a great day with many people coming to the racecourse for the first time, to experience horse racing, while others who have been coming to the horse races for years, brought their families to enjoy the fun day out,” says Donovan Everitt, Commercial, Events and Marketing at Cape Racing.