Cape Town Tourism commends efforts in finding temporary resolution by calling off taxi strike

Many commuters are breathing a sigh of relief now that the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has called off the stay away. The strike followed an impasse between the union and the authorities over the clampdown by City of Cape Town officials against traffic offenders.

Cape Town Tourism has extended acknowledgement to both the government and Santaco, the taxi association, for their respective roles in addressing the recent minibus taxi strike that impacted the entire city. “We understand the complexities that underlie the issues at hand and wish to commend both parties for their efforts in finding a temporary resolution by calling off the strike,” said Enver Duminy, Cape Town Tourism CEO. “During this period, the impact on citizens, visitors, and businesses across Cape Town has been noted.

“The tourism industry, being a vital component of Cape Town's economy and reputation, emphasises the importance of open dialogue and collaborative problem-solving. “We firmly believe that the interests of all stakeholders – residents, tourists, and businesses – can be safeguarded through effective engagement.” Cape Town Tourism also expressed hopes that deliberations that will take place over the coming days lead to sustainable solutions that address concerns and create a conducive environment for all parties involved.

“Cape Town, admired globally for its scenic beauty, holds a unique spirit of Ubuntu, emphasising unity and community.