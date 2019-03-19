Special kids’ menus, dedicated play areas and exciting child-friendly tasting options contribute to the region’s appeal.

The beautiful Boland towns of Paarl and Wellington have become renowned as the ultimate holiday destination for families.



Whether you’re planning a day visit, weekend stay or extended holiday breakaway, there is a variety of activities and offerings to suit any age group.





The spectacular scenic beauty of the area lends itself to exploring the outdoors and special kids’ menus, dedicated play areas and exciting child-friendly tasting options contribute to the region’s appeal.





Garden tours at Babylonstoren will get kids excited about going green, while the goat ambassadors at Fairview Wine and Cheese are absolutely irresistible.





If getting active is your thing then visit Spice Route and Rhebokskloof, who offer special hiking routes, kiddies’ tracks and bike hire.





Quad-bike fun at Spice Route and Rhebokskloof.

Animal lovers have a variety of animal encounters and holiday workshops to choose from .





Le Bonheur Reptile Adventures Outdoor Holiday Workshops, pony rides at Rhebokskloof and the petting farm at Alpaca Loom are must-do itinerary items.





Add a touch of culture with a visit to the Afrikaans Language Monument, the Salem Biblical Garden and Wellington Museum.





The petting farm at Alpaca Loom.

The Simonsvlei market and unique kiddies pairing options at Nederburg Wines and Perdeberg Winery are tailor-made to keep younger visitors entertained. Join Eve Art Studio for holiday art classes and pop into Paarl Mall for the annual Wheel’s Expo this holiday.





The gardens at Babylonstoren are great for kids.

There is an array of family-friendly eateries in Paarl and Wellington:





Paarl options include Bon Louis Family Bistro, Rhebokskloof Wines Estate, Bean in Love Coffee House, Knus Karoo Kombuis, Volksmond Coffee Shop, La Grapperia Pizza & Bistro at Spice Route, La Paris Bistro and Parskuip Kontreimark at Windmeul Cellar.





If you’re heading out to Wellington the popular Dunstone Estate and Piza e Vino at Val Du Charron are really nice kids friendly spots to visit.



