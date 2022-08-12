Discover Franschhoek’s Cap Classique route this spring

Franschhoek Tourism has announced that it has put Cap Classique further on the map with the launch of a reignited route that features top estates open for interactive tastings and ultimate appreciation of local sparkling wines. The launch of Franschhoek’s Cap Classique route perfectly coincides with the start of Spring and International Cap Classique day on September 1, 2022.

Bubbly lovers can commemorate this festive occasion by raising their glasses for a ceremonious “cheers” to all things Cap Classique and proudly South African. Spring also marks the official launch of the route and a jam-packed few days showcasing the very finest producers of an impressive array of 19 estates, conveniently located in the abundant Valley of Dreams. Enjoy a range of locally produced and proudly South African Cap Classique wines perfect for Spring and Summer. Picture: Franschhoek Tourism Franschhoek Tourism has revealed that epicureans can expect household names such as Colmant, Le Lude, Haute Cabriere, L’Ormarins and new additions to the route, such as Klein Goederust’s “Nomaroma”, making the route itinerary much more than you could fit into a day.

The tourism body of the Valley of Dreams said that guests are invited to visit participating wine estates in a journey that includes award-winning types of bubbly, as well as the very best food and wine pairings from the valley with an evolved offering that spans the first week of September, from the 1st to 4th. "Spring is not the only reason to enjoy Cap Classique... There's plenty of reason to enjoy a glass of bubbles every day; for breakfast, lunch, dinner – or all three! It's fantastic to see 50 years of Cap Classique heritage culminating in our valley and further highlighting the world-class local producers that proudly call this region home. “Each farm has its unique offerings available to mark the occasion and we encourage all to join in the fun and support local,“ said Ruth McCourt, CEO of Franschhoek Tourism.

