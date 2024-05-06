Get ready for action and adventure at the Knysna Oyster Festival 2024

Sports enthusiasts can get ready for an action-packed extravaganza as the Knysna Oyster Festival reveals its exciting sports lineup. From thrilling trail runs to challenging bike races, canoe races, street soccer, martial arts, and much more, this year's festival is gearing up to cater for athletes, thrill-seekers, and spectators alike.

The Knysna Oyster Festival is an annual celebration that showcases the region's famous oysters and the town’s sporting, art and culinary culture. Since its inception, the festival has become a highlight on the annual events calendar, attracting thousands of visitors from South Africa and around the world. Knysna Forest Marathon:

Embark on an adventure through the breathtaking Knysna Forest with the iconic Knysna Forest Marathon and Half Marathon on June 22. From scenic views of the estuary to the majestic Knysna Heads, every step is a journey, kicking off with an early morning start deep in the forest. Plus, this year, there's a new addition to the lineup – a 5 km fun run starting and finishing at Knysna High School Sport Field. Houtkapper Trail Run: On June 23, dive into nature's playground with the Houtkapper Trail Run. With routes of varying lengths (9, 15, and 27 km) and difficulty levels, participants will navigate lush forest trails, passing Krisjan-se-Nek and the inspiring Daleen Matthee Big Tree.

Houtkapper Trail Run. Picture: Supplied The Amazing Race – Knysna Style: Gather your partner for The Amazing Race – Knysna Style on June 26. Teams of two will compete on a scenic route, showcasing iconic sites and venues. It's a fun-filled challenge requiring a mix of skills – speed, agility, strength, strategy, courage, and endurance.

Oyster Festival Street Soccer Tournament: Join in the soccer action on June 26 with the community-focused Oyster Festival Street Soccer Tournament, delivering non-stop excitement through exhilarating five-a-side matches. KnysnaX Trail Series Winter Run:

On June 27, KnysnaX Trail Series Winter Run invites adventurers for scenic routes, including bridge crossings and breathtaking vistas along the Knysna Railway. Simola Sunset Wine Run: Wine enthusiasts and fitness fanatics unite for the Simola Sunset Wine Run on June 27, promising a celebration of fun and fitness for all.

Oyster Betterball Championship: Tee off at the Knysna Golf Club on June 28 for the Oyster Betterball Championship. Showcase your golfing skills on the greens with a shotgun start at 11 am. Knysna Cycle Tour:

Get ready for a weekend of cycling action on June 29 and 30 with the Knysna Cycle Tour. From rugged terrains to picturesque roads, there's a route for every cyclist, whether you're a beginner or seasoned rider. Titan Fight Night: Experience the excitement of mixed martial arts at Titan Fight Night on June 29, with fights kicking off at 4 pm for an adrenaline-fueled evening.

Choo-Tjoe Ultra Trail Run: Push your limits with the Choo-Tjoe Ultra Trail Run on June 30, offering two challenging trails through the landscapes of the Garden Route, following the nostalgic Outeniqua Choo-Tjoe steam train railway route. Harbour 2 Heads Lagoon Challenge: