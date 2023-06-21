Have a whale of a time at this year’s Knysna Oyster Festival

With the theme "Have a whale of a time," this year's festival promises an epic experience with oyster tastings, live music, adventure sports, and a wine festival Beyond the scheduled events, explore captivating landscapes, thrilling outdoor activities, wildlife encounters, gastronomic delights, and cultural immersion in Knysna and Sedgefield.

This ten-day extravaganza guarantees an epic experience filled with fun, food, and festivities that will leave visitors with cherished memories. Attendees can look forward to an extraordinary line-up of activities designed to cater to everyone's interests. From tantalizing oyster tastings and captivating live music performances to exhilarating adventure sports and a delightful wine festival, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

While the official festival programme promises a multitude of thrilling events, it is worth noting that Knysna and its neighbouring town, Sedgefield, offer a various attractions and experiences beyond the scheduled festivities. These hidden gems compliment the festival and provide an opportunity for visitors to explore the region's natural wonders and indulge in its culinary delights. Nature enthusiasts will be enchanted by the majestic landscapes that surround Knysna.

Immerse yourself in the indigenous forests of Knysna during a leisurely hike, soak in the fresh air while exploring the Knysna Heads, or embark on a scenic cruise along the iconic Knysna Lagoon. For those seeking an adrenaline rush, Knysna offers a range of thrilling outdoor activities. Experience the exhilaration of zip-lining through treetops, navigate the rivers and lagoons by kayak, or venture out on mountain biking expeditions through scenic trails.

Adventure enthusiasts will find their hearts' desires fulfilled in Knysna's natural playground. Wildlife lovers will be delighted by the region's rich biodiversity. Get up close and personal with magnificent elephants at the Knysna Elephant Park, visit other wildlife sanctuaries, and make sure to stop by the SANParks office on Thesen Harbour Town to catch a glimpse of the enchanting Knysna Seahorse.

Bird enthusiasts should not miss the Knysna Estuary and the Featherbed Nature Reserve, where a vibrant array of avian species awaits. No visit to Knysna is complete without indulging in its gastronomic delights. Embark on a tantalizing culinary journey by savouring the freshest oysters and a variety of gourmet delights at the town's renowned restaurants, cafés, and markets.

Enhance your dining experience by pairing your meal with a glass of fine wine or sampling local craft beer.

"While the Knysna Oyster Festival offers an incredible line-up of events, we want visitors to know that the magic of Knysna extends far beyond the festival grounds," said Lungiswa Goya, spokesperson for the Knysna Oyster Festival. "We encourage all attendees to take advantage of their time in our town and explore the countless adventures and experiences that await them. “From scenic wonders to adrenaline-pumping activities, culinary delights, and cultural treasures, Knysna is a destination that will leave an indelible mark on your heart."