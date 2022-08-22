Get ready for fun-filled activities at this year’s Waterblommetjie Festival

Once a year during spring the Waterblommetjie Festival takes place. Waterblommetjies (Aponogeton distachyos) are indigenous to the Western Cape. The unique “blommetjie” was introduced to the early settlers as food and medicine by the local KhoiKhoi tribes.

Waterblommetjie season only occurs over a short period. The water plant has traditionally been used in wholesome dishes such as waterblommetjiebredie, a stew made with lamb or mutton. Roelene Moses picks waterblommetjies. Picture: Supplied One-day festival schedule The three venues are conveniently located within a 5km radius and instead of paying an entrance fee, festival-goers are requested to make a donation of canned foods for a local charity, Athlone House of Strength, a shelter for abused women and children in Paarl. There are drop-off points at each venue.

Domaine Brahms offers buffet breakfasts and lunches at their quaint Toeka Stoor. A variety of waterblommetjie dishes and fresh waterblommetjies will be available. Selected wines will be offered at special festival prices. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toeka Stoor @ Domaine Brahms (@toekastoordomainebrahms) Visit the farmers’ market for fresh local produce or take a tractor ride or feed the farm animals. And of course, what is a festival without music? Live music will create a festive vibe, while the talented face-painting artists are ready to get visitors of all ages in a festive mood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mila and Nifty Artwork (@mila_and_nifty_artworks) There will be a dedicated bar and food area where visitors can try the traditional stew or waterblommetjie-infused dishes, including pizza and delicious ice cream. Chicken nuggets and fries will be available for the children. A jumping castle, slippery slide and dedicated play areas will delight the little ones. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lian (@liannaude) Windmeul’s monthly farmers’ market will sell seasonal products and a sumptuous farmers’ breakfast is served while stocks last. Visit the tasting room to stock up your cellar at discount prices.

Waterblommetjie festival wines. Picture: Supplied The Waterblommetjie Festival originated at Windmeul Kelder and they are still honouring tradition with a fiercely contested waterblommetjie potjiekos competition. Teams can enter the competition at [email protected] Join hosts Domaine Brahms, Rhebokskloof Wine Estate and Windmeul Kelder on Saturday, September 3 for a day of waterblommetjies, wine and family fun. For fantastic food and wine combined with live music and kids’ entertainment, the Waterblommetjie Festival in Paarl is definitely the place to be.

