Get ready for SplashOut Cape Town Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival

Are you in the mood for good food, good music and overall good vibes? Then head of to Kenilworth Racecourse and enjoy a family day to remember.

Seafood lovers are about to eat their hearts out; for starters (and mains) attendees will be treated to the freshest seafood the ocean has to offer. From mussels and oysters to sushi and prawns ... the sound of it is enough to make one drool. Food for the tummy and food for the soul will be provided as well. There will be jazz throughout the day with a special performance by The Voice South Africa season 2 winner, Craig Lucas, following the final race. You will be vibing to hits like “Anti-Sociable”, “Better” and “Happy”. Destination Cape Racing, in partnership with SplashOut, the City of Cape Town, Schweppes, BloodStock, Gordon’s and Khaya Stables, is making this a family fun day to remember! For starters (and mains) attendees will be treated to the freshest seafood and no one will be going home hungry!

The main attraction is the SplashOut Cape Derby GR1, one of the most illustrious races in the country, where Grade 1 horses will compete for the R1 500 000 purse. Come see whether Charles Dickens, this year’s favourite, will take top spot. Worried about the kids? There’s a dedicated kids’ zone that will keep little ones entertained all afternoon with; jumping castles, clowns twisting and turning colourful balloons into an array of shapes, including a chill-out area to escape from the summer sun. Dedicated minders will be in the zone at all times, keeping an eye on the kiddies. Entry to this premiere event is mahala and plenty of prizes are up for grabs.

Date: Saturday, February 25 Time: Gates open from 11am Venue: Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse