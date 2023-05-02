Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve confirms staff member killed by elephant

Kabelo Botha Mashao was fatally injured on Monday by an elephant that had been introduced at Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve, Western Cape, about 15 years ago. It is noted that game reserves have strict safety protocols and provide extensive training to staff members on how to handle and interact with wild animals safely.

However, wildlife encounters can be unpredictable, and accidents can occur. The reserve is home to a diverse array of wildlife, including the Big Five (lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant, and Cape buffalo), giraffes, zebras and cheetahs. Inverdoorn issued a statement saying: ‘’We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Mashao family, his friends, and co-workers during this difficult time. “We are providing support to our staff and all those affected by this terrible loss. The safety and well-being of our staff, guests, and wildlife is of the utmost importance to us.’

“As the investigation is ongoing, it’s requested that everyone respect the privacy of the family and staff. They are unable to provide any further comments until the inquiry is complete. ‘’At Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve, we take the safety and security of our team members and guests very seriously, and we are committed to ensuring that our policies and procedures reflect our dedication to these values. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mashao family, friends, and colleagues as they mourn their loss.”