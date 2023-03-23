Journey to the arse-end of nowhere: An incredible adventure pt.1

I imagine this to be the perfect setting for a South African horror story – a riverside settlement founded as an inland port operating as the hub of a local trading empire working out of Swellendam; tales of elusive river dolphins, Zambezi bull sharks, an iterant seal popping up on the Breede River shores… a local selkie, perhaps? The sleepy village of just 20-odd homes, presided over by an ancient stone church built in the early 1800s… is that a graveyard hidden among the koffieklip overgrown with Karoo scrub? Are those apparitions rising from the dirt main road, or mists forming off the Breede River in the cool of evening?

You can rent houseboats and sleep out on the still, deep waters of the Breede River. Welcome to Malgas, a settlement time forgot, in the middle of nowhere, seeming to exist only as a home to those who operate the perfect crossing over the mighty Breede River, or a place to forget oneself and your accompanying problems. The Breede River is majestic. The Malgas Pont - a pontoon-style ferry – carries vehicles from one side of the eight-metre deep river to the other. The shiny new yellow one is diesel-powered now, allowing freedom of movement for vessels on either side of the crossing, seeing as the need for cables drawn across the river no longer exists. The new Malgas Pont, operational since 2021. LISA WITTEN But this has brought its own challenges. In the past, the pont operator tells me, he’s seen a dolphin and a seal visiting these parts when the ferry was still cable-drawn. The unlikely pair was some 30km to 40km from the river mouth at Witsand, a fair way away from the salty clear waters of the southern Indian Ocean, and quite a trek up the dark brackish waters of the deep and sullen Breede River.

The sound of the new diesel motor powering the pont has, sadly, driven them away. River crossing #WittenGetaway pic.twitter.com/oHV2EbHnHH — Lance Witten (@LanceTheWitten) March 4, 2023 At night, a deathly silence settles over Malgas. It’s almost oppressive. The vast Southern Cape sky above feels more like a ceiling dotted with feint, tiny lights, the atmosphere thick, allowing sound to travel no further than the person you’re talking to. At the river bank, a small pier bobs off the shore of the Malagas Hotel grounds, the forgotten houseboats longing for occupants roped tightly at their moorings in case the forecast storm rages wilder than expected.

We sit on the gunwale of one of the boats, shouting echoing cries at the cliff across the river from us. The sound echoes once, then falls flat upon the reddish-brown surface of the water, disturbed only by the rich river life below, invisible to us, but for a few swift undercurrents showing evidence of wild movements to capture dinner. Behind us stands the once-stately Malagas Hotel, tired and worn-out, but kept alive and vibrant by the staff who display the kind of hospitality you only find in the countryside. Across the gravel main road from the hotel are the only two petrol pumps you’ll find for about a 50km radius, where an abandoned Chevy pick-up looks on longingly from beyond the driveway. The only fuelling station within a 50km radius. The hotel’s main building reminds me of something out of an Agatha Christie novel interpreted for the screen in the mid-to-late 80s.