LOOK: Cool off at these Mother City hotel pools

There’s nothing like a Cape Town summer. But sometimes, even the heat can get to us. Thankfully, the inner city has some of the best hotel pools.

Gorgeous George It’s small but fabulous and oh so stylish. The rooftop pool at award-winning inner-city boutique hotel Gorgeous George sets the sophisticated scene for a sublime cocktail at the go-to sundowner venue for the chic set, Gigi Rooftop Bar. Gigi Rooftop & Gorgeous George. Picture: Supplied 118 St Georges Mall | www.gigirooftop.com

The Rockefeller Hotel & Residence This fresh and sparkly pool sits pretty on the 18th floor of hip-and-happening The Rockefeller on the Foreshore and was designed by well-known interior designer Tristan du Plessis. It’s all about the sunroof here, which lets in natural light, and the glass doors offer uninterrupted views. The pool paraphernalia is pretty stylish, too.

12 Christiaan Barnard St | www.newmarkhotels.com Pullman Cape Town City Centre Pullman Cape Town City Centre, formerly Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence, sports a cooling outside pool and deck complete with loungers perfectly positioned on the same floor as the Ghibli Bar.

22 Riebeek St | www.all.accor.com Hotel Sky Glamorous Hotel Sky has not one but two small, heated pools on two of its decks where guests can soak up the sun and be mesmerised by the astonishing view of Table Mountain, the CBD skyline and Cape Town harbour.

9 Lower Long St | www.hotelsky.co.za Southern Sun The Cullinan Visitors to the Southern Sun The Cullinan get to cool off from Cape Town’s summer heat in a deep-blue, expansive outdoor heated pool that is surrounded by reclining chairs clad in crisp black-and-white.

1 Cullinan St | www.southernsun.com The Onyx Aparthotel Chic poolside furniture and a beautiful mural await guests visiting this inside-outside pool on the 4th floor of this sophisticated inner-city aparthotel. The outside area is linked to the bar, making it perfect for sundowners. The area is serene with some of the most breathtaking views of the Central City and Table Mountain. There is also a spa on the same floor.

57 Heerengracht |www.newmarkhotels.com The Westin One of the most famous inner-city pools, The Westin’s rooftop infinity lap pool is located inside the Heavenly Spa on the 19th floor and is best enjoyed before or after a relaxing spa treatment. Hotel and outside guests with a booked treatment can access the spa facilities, including the gym and pool.

Lower Long St | www.westin.com Pepperclub Hotel Pepperclub Hotel’s year-round outdoor pool on the 8th floor is located near its highly recommended Cayenne Spa. Take in the lush greenery, sink into the plush loungers and marvel at the mountain.

Cnr Loop and Pepper Sts | www.pepperclub.co.za ONOMO Hotel ONOMO Hotel Inn on the Square has a heated pool on its 8th floor. Here the rooftop downtown views make for a memorable experience.

Greenmarket Square | www.onomohotels.com The Capital 15 on Orange Located near the historical Company’s Garden, The Capital 15 on Orange is an urban oasis with an inviting outdoor pool cleverly positioned to take advantage of scenic mountain views. The Grotto Wellness Spa inside the hotel also has a heated pool to accompany the relaxing treatments.

Cnr Orange St and Grey’s Pass | www.thecapital.co.za One Thibault Residence One Thibault Residence, the highest residential tower in town, has a rooftop pool in an adjoining building that’s perfect for letting your hair down after a day out on the town.

Cnr Long St & Hans Strijdom Ave | www.onethibault.com The Duke Dynamite comes in small packages at The Duke, the luxury apartment block at Fountain Circle on the Heerengracht. There’s a relaxing rooftop entertainment area with a splash pool that's perfect for a refreshing cool-down.

5 Heerengracht | www.theduke.co.za Urban Oasis Aparthotel Aparthotel Urban Oasis, conveniently located near the Houses of Parliament, has a rooftop pool and bar from where visitors can drink in great views.

91 Plein St | www.urbanoasis.co.za The Fountains Hotel This four-star inner-city hotel has a cold outdoor lap pool and a neighbouring heated pool perfect for that crack-of-dawn 10-lap water workout.