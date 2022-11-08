LOOK: These two SA restaurants have been named in top best burger joints in world for 2022

Go ahead, find a more satisfying feeling than grabbing a juicy burger with both hands and diving in for a first bite while the sauce drips down your arm. Tough, right? Well, move over chicken wings and pizza, because the staple that has spread across the world like wildfire is, of course, the burger.

You will be seriously hard-pressed to find a restaurant or bar across South Africa that does not serve at least some kind of burger. Restaurants and burger joints, not only across the nation, but worldwide fight over the title of the world's best burger and are constantly trying to outdo one another, sometimes with fancy additions and sometimes by perfecting the simplicities. Recently, Big 7 Travel released its list of the 50 Best Burgers in the World and two SA restaurants claimed their spots. From Australia to Argentina, they have rounded up the best burgers in the world for 2022, using a ranking system that considers editorial experience, critic reviews, customer feedback, location and accessibility, presentation, value for money, and atmosphere.

In the 34th spot is Cape Town restaurant, Dog’s Bollocks. The restaurant is famous for its sauce toppings and massive portions. The Dogs Bollocks is a menu of burgers and wings, marinated and basted in their own famous sauces inspired by places from all over the world. View this post on Instagram A post shared by YARD - The Dog’s Bollocks (@yardcapetown) According to Big 7 Travel, most people opt for one of the beef burgers, made with 200g medium beef, but their chicken is also popular. They also reveal that “vag” burgers are a real crowd pleaser too, made with a hand-crafted vag patty and topped with everything from vegan cheese to Mozambican prego sauce. At the 12th spot is Durban’s Smokin’ Joe's. Smokin’ Joe’s is passionate about their craft, from the way they slow smoke to using the best ingredients, keeping things simple and delicious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smokin' Joe's (@smokinjoesza) They aim for the best service and use the highest quality ingredients focusing on bold, innovative flavours. Their meat is ground in-house daily, using prime beef and is never frozen.

