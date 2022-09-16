Meet the characters of Val du Charron and explore the town of Wellington

Val du Charron translates as valley of the wagon makers - so named towards the end of the 17th century when the area was settled by the French Huguenots, who brought with them the art of wine and wagonmaking. De Groenenbergh farm (now Val du Charron) was proclaimed in 1699. Visiting in summer and winter are vastly different experiences. Things happen at pace in-between the years and seasons on this estate, though the constant is the stunning view across the gently sloping Bovlei Valley, the Hawequa Mountains directly ahead, with historic Bainskloof Pass winding up from the small town of Wellington, 72km from Cape Town.

Story continues below Advertisement

An extended country stroll Wellington was a relative unknown, compared with the not far-off towns and wine hubs of Paarl, Stellenbosch and Franschhoek. But, more and more, visitors are drawn to this area, which is increasingly well known for its wine walks, with Val Du Charron the endpoint. Local guides, well versed in the history and culture of the area, take groups through indigenous fynbos- “fine bush”, vineyards, fruit orchards and olive groves over three or four days. Hiking and mountain bike trails at Val du Charron

Story continues below Advertisement

If you love the outdoors, wine-tasting and walking and scenic walking/hiking trails, this is an ideal walking holiday for you - and you won’t be roughing it. You stay at really nice spots while your purchases are ferried in a support vehicle, you meet the wine-makers (and their wines), the local characters of the valley and hear their interesting stories. And then there are the wines..

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking of characters and interesting stories, possibly the best part of a visit is how one experiences Val Du Charron wines. Winemaking is a serious, competitive business and tasting often a formal affair. Not here. You’ll soon the blushing as the Black Countess regales visitors with stories from the Valley of the Wagonmakers, from whence early explorers set off into the hinterland- the source of many of the Val Du Charron wines’ names. That sense of fun trickles down from the owners - mixing business with pleasure is important, but back to their wines. Red or white, Val Du Charron wines are characteristically smooth.

Story continues below Advertisement

The wine cellar at Val du Charron Food for all.. The food is commensurate. Carnivores will delight in the chic Grillroom, with a couple of fireplaces to keep you warm in winter while still enjoying the view through acres of glass- or terrace seating in fine weather. Choosing from grain or grass-fed organic cuts of varying sorts and ages is as complicated and pleasurable as choosing your fine wines. Fortunately head waitron, Chisomo is there to guide guests on their culinary journey.

The other restaurant, Pizza Vista, makes some of the finest pizzas in the valley. On the sprawling terrace, inside near the fireplace, or at the beautiful stained-glass window, the atmosphere is delightful. Guests are welcome to wander the lawns or dare the icy spray of the splash pad, where cyclists and other energetic folk cool off. Explore the area

There’s plenty to do in the surrounding countryside. Dramatic, twisty Bainskloof Pass, constructed circa 1849, is a must. It’ll take you over the mountains into the Robertson valley- well worth exploring, especially if you are after (even more) wine from some of the 45-odd estates- or a tour of the Klipdrift brandy distillery (highly recommended), or just for the views along the way. Wellington’s James Sedgwick Distillery tour and tasting is a wonderful experience in the unexpectedly attractive, Gothic- inspired buildings. Whisky and sample dish pairings include crisp apple chips, smoked beef, smoked salmon or snoek, and sweet pairings of 70% dark chocolate mousse and pumpkin pie expertly paired with Bain’s, Three Ships Whisky Bourbon Cask Finish, and Three Ships Whisky 5 Year Old Premium Select. Stay a while..

The five-star Coach House, separate from the main building, offers guests their own private patio with plunge pool, or fireplace in winter. There are also balconied four and five-star rooms in the main building and if you are after an exclusive, decadent experience, the main house can accommodate four adults and four children and also features beautiful grounds with a pool, an expansive balcony with fireplace, a games room with pool table and flat screen TV, fully equipped kitchen and a comfortable TV room with a fireplace. It’s clear to see how the owners, Cathy and Stuart Entwistle’s sense of irreverence has influenced the slick, commercial operation, which conversely, cocks a bit of a snoot at convention. It’s a fine place for a grand occasion, but also a fine place to kick back and unwind.