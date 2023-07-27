Netball World Cup 2023: Cape Town road closures to be aware of

The streets of Cape Town are buzzing with excitement as the Netball World Cup has taken over. The city has advised motorists to use alternative routes as a number of roads will be closed and traffic flow will be affected from July 21 to August 7, 2023.

Walter Sisulu Avenue, running in front of the CTICC will closed to traffic. The road closures will be in place for the duration of the event and may cause traffic congestion. Inconvenience motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes when travelling through the CBD.

Due to the Netball World Cup and the Fan Park, a number of roads will be closed and traffic flow will be affected from 21 July to 7 August 2023.



Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.



On Wednesday, the City of Cape Town hosted a concert in the lead up to the first-ever Netball World Cup hosted on African soil. Popular artists such as Nasty C, Simmy, Goodluck, and Kurt Darren, performed at the city's Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). A fan park outside the Convention Centre for all netball and sports fans has also been opened for the duration of the tournament.

The fan park is situated at the CTICC, on Walter Sisulu Drive between Heerengracht and Buitengracht, and will also be used as the official viewing area for the Netball World Cup Cape Town 2023. It will be open to the general public from Friday July 28 until August 6. There will be a hive of daily activities featuring live entertainment, interactive games and all sorts of activations from 7am until the end of the final NWC game of the day.