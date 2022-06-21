New art event launches in Porterville just in time for school holidays

The Proudly Porterville Art Winter Series event is a brand-new addition to the events calendar that is taking place over the weekend of July 7 to 9, 2022 in the beautiful Western Cape country town of Porterville, and offers fun for the entire family. This exciting event sees a collaboration of Porterville artisans hosting a myriad of fun workshops open to the public. Choose from over 25 workshops over three days hosted by local creatives and supported by selected visiting artists.

Some of the workshops include fabric painting, mosaicking, crochet, etching, loom beading, baking, photography and felting – to name only a few. Selected local artists will open their studios to the public over the weekend to view and purchase art directly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porterville Tourism (@portervilletourism) Foodies Jenny Morris will be offering a live cooking show over the course of the weekend, and there will also be a Bergrivier Gin Experience - a chance to experience and savour locally produced gins paired with cheese, tapas, and nougat.

There are many other wonderful things to see and do while visiting Porterville for this event. This lovely town - once considered a hidden gem - has now been dubbed as one of the most desirable and popular country towns in the Western Cape. Accommodation Visitors are spoilt for choice when it comes to accommodation options - from quaint self-catering cottages to luxury B&Bs and guest-houses, country farm-stays, secluded mountain retreats, renowned camping spots, and more.

The town offers a myriad of coffee shops, restaurants, and eateries - as well as a popular monthly Community Market that draws visitors in their droves. Restaurants such as Rendezvous and Akkediskis offer kiddies play areas. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porterville Tourism (@portervilletourism)

