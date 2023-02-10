President Ramaphosa yet to announce implementation date for remote worker visas

Those working in the tourism industry know that timing and certainty are crucial factors in the industry. James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth and Tourism at the City of Cape Town, says he first proposed the remote worker model after the lifting of the lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic, a time when travel and hospitality sectors went through a turbulent time.

‘’Since then, we have been lobbying for the introduction of a remote working visa because of its massive economic spin-offs for the industry. Our research shows that a special visa would help attract more international visitors, particularly ‘digital nomads’, who can work virtually from anywhere in the world,’’ Vos said. Tourists spend up to R50,000 during their stay, which has the potential to add up to a significant benefit for the economy. Therefore, over 40 countries around the world have already adopted a special visa for remote workers or digital nomads. Tourists enjoy visiting South Africa for long periods of time. It was also named one of the top spots worldwide for its natural beauty and experiences, as a festival and events destination, and for its restaurant scene.

‘’We also took the number 1 spot as a wine destination, a pat on the back for the Cape, considering that the vast majority of the country’s wines are produced here.’’ This also indicates that there’s a thirst for South African travel. However, if the visa system is not revised and improved, South Africa can stand to lose out to destinations with less arduous administrative platforms.

Remote workers have exploded onto the travel scene, and according to one report of an incentive programme in Oklahoma in the USA, digital nomads generated nearly $20-million (approximately R 346-million) in additional local gross domestic product. South Africa could benefit from gains in this regard as well. ‘’On behalf of the City of Cape Town, the South African National Government would simply need to make an amendment to Section 11 of the Immigration Act, which relates to an extension of visas beyond 90 days for specific activities.’’ Vos suggested that the amended Act would include the following requirements:

• An applicant must provide evidence of employment abroad, as well as a sufficient income from such employment or own business registered abroad; • Prohibit the applicant’s work activities in South Africa; • Allow the applicant’s dependants to accompany them on application.